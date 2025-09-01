Trump says he's awarding former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Giuliani is recovering from a fractured vertebra and other injuries following a car crash in New Hampshire in which he was a passenger, a spokesperson for the mayor said Sunday.

Giuliani was being driven in a rented Ford Bronco by his spokesperson Ted Goodman when their vehicle was struck from behind by a Honda HR-V driven by a 19-year-old woman late Saturday evening, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

Giuliani was disbarred as an attorney in New York and Washington after he was found to have repeatedly made false statements about Trump’s 2020 election loss. He was criminally charged in Georgia and Arizona over his role in the effort to overturn the 2020 election but denied the allegations.

Former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss won a $148 million defamation judgment against Giuliani for his false ballot fraud claims against them related to the 2020 election. Freeman and Moss said Giuliani pushed Trump’s lies about the election being stolen, which led to death threats that made them fear for their lives.