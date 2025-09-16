Trump extends TikTok shutdown deadline again after reaching framework deal with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is extending a deadline for the social media app TikTok to shut down.
It will be the fourth time that Trump has ignored federal and extended a deadline for TikTok to go out of business. Trump has signed an executive order to keep TikTok operating, a day after he said he’d reached a framework deal with China to keep it operating.
