Trump ally Ric Grenell stepping down as Kennedy Center president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Richard Grenell, the longtime Republican foreign policy adviser who oversaw far reaching changes at the Kennedy Center that prompted many artists to abandon the iconic performing arts venue, will step down as the institution's president.

The development was first reported on Friday by Axios and later confirmed by a person familiar with the plans who requested anonymity because the news was not yet public. The person said the change will be announced at a board meeting scheduled for Monday at the White House. Matt Floca, the vice president of facilities operations, is expected to succeed Grenell.