Trump administration says White House ballroom construction is a matter of national security

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Monday in a court filing that the president’s White House ballroom construction project must continue for reasons of national security.
The filing came in response to a lawsuit filed last Friday by the National Trust for Historic Preservation asking a federal judge to halt the project until it goes through multiple independent reviews and wins approval from Congress.
