Trump administration says White House ballroom construction is a matter of national security

The Trump administration says in a court filing that the president’s White House ballroom construction project must continue for reasons of national security
Work continues on the construction of the ballroom at the White House, Tuesday, Dec., 9, 2025, in Washington, where the East Wing once stood. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Monday in a court filing that the president’s White House ballroom construction project must continue for reasons of national security.

The filing came in response to a lawsuit filed last Friday by the National Trust for Historic Preservation asking a federal judge to halt the project until it goes through multiple independent reviews and wins approval from Congress.

