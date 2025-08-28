Trump administration asks military base outside Chicago for support on immigration operations

He said no decisions have been made on the request and that the base has not received an official request to support a National Guard deployment.

The request shows the Republican administration’s desire to move beyond Washington as it ramps up immigration operations. Trump has threatened to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago and other Democratic-led cities after he called up troops to target crime, immigration and homelessness in Washington.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, told The Associated Press that the nation’s third-largest city doesn’t need or want military intervention to fight crime.