Troy Ryan tells AP he believes it's time he steps down as Canadian women's team coach after 6 years

He then added: “I think it’s time for someone else to run with it and take it to new heights.”

Ryan spoke by phone from Seattle, where his Toronto Sceptres return from the PWHL’s month-long Olympic break to play the Torrent. And Ryan spoke a day after first suggesting his tenure as coach was over during a video conference call with PWHL reporters.

“I do believe to some extent that there is time for change, and this is probably the right time for change,” Ryan said. “I’ve had those conversations consistently over the years with Hockey Canada on when the right time to transition into either a different role or just completely transition out of the program.”

Ryan’s contract with Hockey Canada expires this year. He said further details need to be worked out, and he hoped to have a voice in the succession plan. Among the potential candidates to replace him are two of his assistants, Kori Cheverie and former Canadian Olympian Caroline Ouellette.

The 54-year-old Ryan prepares to leave his job following a 2-1 overtime loss to the United States in the gold-medal game at the Milan Cortina Olympics. It was an outing in which the Canadians pushed a younger, faster American team to a near upset before Hilary Knight tied the game with 2:04 remaining and Megan Keller sealed the win 4:07 into overtime.

Despite the loss, Ryan earned credit for his six-year tenure that included a gold-medal win at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also coached Canada to win three world championship titles, along with two silvers.

Ryan will be best remembered for turning around a team that bottomed out by losing to host Finland in the semifinals at the 2019 world championships and settling for bronze. It marked the only time Canada had not reached the gold-medal round in world championship or Olympic play.

The Canadians dominated the Beijing tournament by winning all seven games in which they outscored their opponents by a combined 57-10, closing with a 3-2 gold-medal win over the U.S.

Ryan’s pending departure coincides with what is expected to be a large turnover of what was a veteran Canadian roster, led by 34-year-old captain Marie-Philip Poulin and featuring, forwards Natalie Spooner (35), Brianne Jenner (34) and defender Jocelyne Larocque (37).

Poulin, aka “Captain Clutch,” said she has not yet determined her future.

The roster changeover factored into Ryan’s decision as he considered it an ideal time for a new coach to begin reshaping the team for the 2030 Olympics in France. He’d like to remain a part of the program in an advisory role to assist the new coach, but noted that will be up to Hockey Canada and his successor.

___

AP Olympic coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics