Tropical Storm Lorenzo churns over open water in the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Lorenzo is continuing to churn in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean but still is not threatening land, forecasters said.

Early Tuesday, the storm was located about 1,330 miles (2,145 kilometers) west of the Cape Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was moving northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).