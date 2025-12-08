Tracking the retirement announcements of members of Congress

Ahead of next year’s midterms, a number of members from both major parties have already announced they’re heading for the exits, either because they’re seeking higher office, simply aren’t running again, or are leaving the chamber early.

Midterm elections are historically tough on the party of the sitting president. With Republicans already hanging onto a razor-thin margin in the U.S. House, tracking the GOP members set to leave the chamber — some of whom have been among President Donald Trump's top Capitol Hill champions — can provide a window into what work the party has ahead of it in angling to maintain control.