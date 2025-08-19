Titans' Simmons says his shove of Ward was simply flared tempers and blown out of proportion

“At the end of the day, you know can’t touch a quarterback," Simmons said. "We at a joint practice and somebody touch our quarterback, trust me I’m going to be the first one in. So I respect the (expletive) out of the offense for having ... our quarterback back.”

Simmons said it was all left on the field and that he would take only football questions. Ward is scheduled to talk after Wednesday's practice.

Titans coach Brian Callahan said assistant coaches are asked to take a player off the field if tempers get hot and cool them down. Practice ended two plays later, and Callahan said his conversations with Simmons and Ward were between them.

“It was a training camp push and shove and a little bit of loud barking, and that was pretty much it for me,” Callahan said. "It’s late August, and we’re ready to go play some real football.”

