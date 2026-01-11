Timothée Chalamet wins his first Golden Globe, 'Sinners' wins for cinematic achievement

“My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up: Always be grateful for what you have," said Chalamet. "It's allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty handed, my head held high, grteful just to be here. I'd be lying if I didn't say those moments didn't make this moment that much sweeter.”

The win for Chalamet was one of many that went to the favorites. That included three awards for the Oscar favorite “One Battle After Another”: Paul Thomas Anderson for screenplay and for best director, and Teyana Taylor for best supporting female actor.

“To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space.”

Ryan Coogler's vampire horror film “Sinners” took two awards, for box office and cinematic achievement and for Ludwig Göransson's score, a trophy handed out during a commercial break. The win for box office and cinematic achievement, over franchise films like “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” was notable for “Sinners,” a movie that some reports labeled a qualified success on its release.

But “Sinners” ultimately grossed $278 million domestically and $368 million worldwide, making it highest grossing original film in 15 years.

“I just want to thank the audience for showing up,” said Coogler. “It’s means the world."

Also as predicted: Best supporting actor went to Stellan Skarsgård for the Norwegian family drama “Sentimental Value.” It was the first major Hollywood movie award for the 74-year-old, a respected veteran actor who drew a standing ovation.

“I was not prepared for this because I, of course, thought I was too old,” said Skarsgård.

Rose Byrne won best female actor in a comedy or musical for her performance in the not especially funny A24 indie “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.”

A podcasting first

At the 83rd Golden Globes, Poehler won the inaugural award for podcasting, “KPop Demons Hunters” triumphed in the best song and animated categories and Seth Rogen won a comically poignant award for his Hollywood satire “The Studio.”

For the first year, the Globes handed out a best podcast trophy. It went to “Good Hang,” the recently launched podcast by Poehler, who for years hosted the Globes with Tina Fey. Snoop Dogg presented the award.

“This is exactly how I pictured it: Snoop Dogg giving me the award,” said Poehler.

It was a fittingly odd moment for a Golden Globes that featured a very meta moment with Rogen winning best actor in a comedy series. “The Studio” memorably included an episode devoted to drama around a night at the Globes. (Sample line: “I remember when the red carpet of the Golden Globes actually stood for something.”)

“This is so weird,” Rogen said, chuckling. “We just pretended to do this. And now it’s happening.”

Glaser comes out swinging

The Globes, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, got underway with a pointedly political opening from host Nikki Glaser and an early award for the night's favorite, “One Battle After Another.” Emceeing the show for the second straight year, Glaser kicked off the show with self-aware satire.

“Yes, the Golden Globes, without a doubt the most important thing happening in the world right now,” she said.

In a winning, rapid-fire opening monologue that landed some punch lines on the usual subjects — the age of Leonardo DiCaprio's dates, Kevin Hart's height — Glaser also dove right into some of her most topical material.

For the on-the-block Warner Bros., Glaser started the bidding at $5. Referencing the Epstein files, she suggested best editing should go to the Justice Dept. The “most editing,” however, she suggested deserved to go to Bari Weiss' new CBS News — a dig at the Paramount Skydance-owned network airing the Globes.

The night's first award went to Teyana Taylor for her explosive supporting performance in “One Battle After Another.” A teary-eyed Taylor took the stage and accepted what could be the first of many awards for Paul Thomas Anderson's film.

“To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space.”

Globes mix glitz and gloom

Political tension and industrywide uncertainty were the prevailing moods heading into Sunday's awards. Hollywood is coming off a disappointing box-office year and now anxiously awaits the fate of one of its most storied studios, Warner Bros. Following the fatal shooting of Megan Good in Minneapolis by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, several attendees wore pins reading “Be Good” and “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Out.”

The overwhelming Oscar favorite “One Battle After Another” — a movie where immigrant detention centers play a central role — came in with a leading nine nominations.

If “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” take home the two biggest prizes, it will be a banner night for Warner Bros. even as its future hangs in the balance. The studio has agreed to be acquired by Netflix is a deal worth $82.7 billion. Paramount Skydance is still trying to convince Warner shareholders to accept its rival offer.

The Globes aren't the Oscars, but they can matter

The Globes, formerly presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, have no overlap or direct correlation with the Academy Awards. After being sold in 2023 to Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions, a part of Penske Media, the Globes are voted on by around 400 people. The Oscars are voted on by more than 10,500 professionals.

But in the fluctuating undulations of awards season, a good speech at the Globes can really boost an Oscar campaign. Last year, that seemed to be the case for Demi Moore, who won for “The Substance” and gave the night's most emotional speech. Mikey Madison (“Anora”), however, scored the upset win at the Oscars.

A few potentially good moments this year went instead in a Golden Eve ceremony earlier this week. There, the Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett honorees, Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker, accepted their awards.

One to watch, if he wins, will be the Iranian director Jafar Panahi. His revenge drama “It Was Just an Accident” is up for four awards. Panahi has spent most of his career making films clandestinely, without approval of authorities, and was until recently banned from leaving the country. Last month, he was sentenced to a year in prison, which would be only his latest stint behind bars if Panahi returns home to serve it. This week, protests over Iran’s ailing economy have spread throughout the country in a new test to Iran's leaders.

How to watch and stream the Globes

The Golden Globes kicked off at 8 p.m. EST on CBS while streaming live for Paramount+ premium subscribers. E!’s red carpet coverage begins at 6 p.m. EST.

The Associated Press presented a livestream red carpet show with a mix of stars’ arrivals, fashion shots and celebrity interviews. It is available on YouTube and APNews and will also feature winners' interviews.

___

For more coverage of this year’s Golden Globe Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/golden-globe-awards