'Time to stick out your neck,' college CEO tells schools on contract that regulates paying players

“My sense is that the vast majority of schools want to sign this. but I suspect if a school wants this, you’re thinking, ‘Why am I going to stick my neck out?'” if other schools won’t also sign, Seeley said. “If there was a time to stick out your neck, it's now."

In late November, the CSC sent Division I schools its “University Participation Agreement,” an 11-page document that all 68 schools from the four largest conferences need to sign for it to go into effect. It outlines the CSC's role in monitoring how schools pay out the $20.5 million they're allowed to spend on players' name, image and likeness and also looks at how the CSC regulates third-party payments to players.

But the most contentious part of the agreement was language that forbid schools from suing the agency.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the agreement a “power grab” in directing that state's schools not to sign. Other state AGs followed suit.

On Tuesday, school presidents at Arizona, Washington, Virginia Tech and Georgia released a statement urging their colleagues to sign on.

“Stability is not created by new rules alone, but by a willingness to live by them,” the statement said.

Seeley latched onto that with a plea of his own.

“I'm not of the belief that college sports is fundamentally broken and the sky is falling. but there are definitely problems,” he told a room full of college sports administrators. “No one from the outside is coming to fix those problems. We’ll either collectively come together to fix those problems or they won’t be fixed.”

Seeley said the CSC is talking to the conferences about tweaking some of the language — “fair feedback,” he called it — while cautioning that other proposed changes “would water the document down such that it has no enforcement ... and would make it meaningless.”

Debate over the consequences of all 68 schools not signing the agreement has run the gamut, from those who believe the CSC could enforce its rules anyway to others who think it would eventually shutter the entire system.

Seeley gave a nod to proposals, now stalled in Congress, that could add muscle to many of the CSC's functions.

“But we don’t know when that help is coming, and in the interim, we should be working hard collectively to try to fix some (of the issues). One way to do that is to sign this participatory agreement," he said.

