Breaking: DoorDash driver indicted in fatal shooting in which he claimed self-defense

Tigers-Mariners ALDS Game 3 delayed by rain

Game 3 of the AL Division Series at Comerica Park has been delayed by rain
Fans sit in the stands as drizzle falls while waiting for the start of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Fans sit in the stands as drizzle falls while waiting for the start of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Sports
3 minutes ago
X

DETROIT (AP) — Game 3 of the AL Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers has been delayed by rain.

Detroit was set to host Seattle with a late-afternoon start Tuesday, but the infield was covered within an hour of the scheduled first pitch. Forecasts called for steady rain through the early evening and a chance of showers through 8 or 9 p.m.

The Tigers and Mariners split the first two games of the series in Seattle.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Springfield manufacturer Champion GSE announces plans for new plant...
2
DoorDash driver indicted in fatal shooting in which he claimed...
3
Mechanicsburg schools scores highest in county on performance...
4
Springfield’s Community Beautification Committee names award winners
5
Springfield-Clark CTC only school in county to score overall 5-stars on...