The wealthy ramp up spending while other Americans tread water, new study finds

The figures add support to the notion of a “K-shaped” economy, in which upper-income Americans are fueling a disproportionate share of the consumption that is the primary driver of the economy, while lower-income households see fewer gains. Poorer households in general often experience higher inflation, with a greater share of their spending being set aside for goods that have seen prices soar since the pandemic, things like housing, groceries, and utilities.

The New York Fed's data show that households with incomes of $125,000 and higher have boosted their spending 2.3%, adjusted for inflation, since 2023, while middle-income households — those between $40,000 and $125,000 — have increased their spending by 1.6%. Those earning below $40,000 have lifted their spending by just 0.9%, the report showed.

The figures are an addition to the New York Fed's economic heterogeneity indicators, a series of data sets intended to track variations in the economy by geographic region and demographic and income groups.