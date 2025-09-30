The UN mission appeals to the Taliban to restore internet access across Afghanistan

The disruption threatened economic stability and deepened one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, said the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

It warned that the blackout is crippling banking and financial systems, isolating women and girls, limiting access to medical care and remittances, and disrupting aviation.

The U.N. said such restrictions further undermine freedom of expression and the right to information. It noted that telecommunications are also crucial during disasters — Afghanistan has recently suffered major earthquakes in the east and is struggling with mass forced returns from neighboring countries.

The U.N. mission said the internet outage spread since it was first imposed by the Taliban on Sept. 16 and became nationwide on Sept. 29. The mission said it would continue to press Afghanistan’s de facto authorities to restore access “in support of the Afghan people.”