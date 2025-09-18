The Taliban internet ban spreads across Afghanistan as more provinces are shut down

The northern Balkh province confirmed a Wi-Fi shutdown on Tuesday, with reports of severe disruption in other parts of the country. On Thursday, officials in the east and north said internet access was cut off in the provinces of Baghlan, Badakhshan, Kunduz, Nangarhar, and Takhar.

Siddiqullah Quraishi, from the Nangarhar Culture Directorate, confirmed the shutdown to The Associated Press. The governor’s office in Kunduz shared a message in an official WhatsApp group.

The Afghanistan Media Support Organization condemned the ban and expressed its concern.

“This action, carried out on the orders of the Taliban’s leader, not only disrupts millions of citizens’ access to free information and essential services but also poses a grave threat to freedom of expression and the work of the media," it said.

Last year, a spokesman for the Communications Ministry, Enayatullah Alokozai, told the private TV channel TOLO News that Afghanistan had a fiber-optic network of more than 1,800 kilometers (1,125 miles) and that approval had been given for an additional 488 kilometers (305 miles).

Most Afghan provinces have had fiber-optic services until now.