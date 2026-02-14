The Shooting Stars event returns to NBA All-Star weekend for the first time since 2015

Allan Houston, a past Shooting Stars champion who retired in 2005, is joined by current New York Knicks players Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns on Team Knicks.

Ron Harper Sr., who retired in 2001, is making it a family affair on Team Harper with sons Ron Harper Jr. of Boston and Dylan Harper of San Antonio.

Richard Hamilton, who retired in 2015, leads Team All-Star along with Scottie Barnes of Toronto and Chet Holmgren of Oklahoma City.

In a nod to their alma mater of Duke, NBA retiree Corey Maggette joins Charlotte rookie Kon Knueppel and Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson on Team Cameron.

The two-round format involves all four teams competing in the first round, with the top two advancing to the final. Teams have 70 seconds to score points while rotating through seven designated shooting locations around the court, with all three players on a team shooting at each spot in a set order.

The slam dunk contest will crown a new champion.

Three-time winner Mac McClung — currently on a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls — isn't participating. He was the only competitor in history to have a perfect contest, scoring 50s from every judge on all of his dunks last year in San Francisco.

It’ll be a four-man field for the fifth consecutive year: Carter Bryant of San Antonio, Jaxson Hayes of the Lakers, Miami’s Keshad Johnson and Jase Richardson of Orlando.

The eight-player field for the 3-point contest includes two-time champion Damian Lillard and 2018 winner Devin Booker.

Lillard won his first title in 2023 while playing for Portland. He won it again the following year with Milwaukee. Now, he’s back with the Trail Blazers, although he's not playing this season while rehabbing from a torn left Achilles tendon.

The contest features the old guard vs. the newcomer.

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland’s 29-year-old veteran, leads the league in 3-pointers made with 185. Kon Knueppel, a 20-year-old standout rookie for Charlotte, is right behind with 183. Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey is also among the league’s leaders.

Defending champion Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat is not returning. Also absent is Stephen Curry of Golden State, the 2021 winner, and one of the greatest 3-point shooters in league history.

Miami’s Norman Powell may have a slight edge. He played for the Los Angeles Clippers last season in their new arena. Also in the field are Denver’s Jamal Murray and Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis Jr.

___

