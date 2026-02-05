The San Francisco 49ers will play the LA Rams in the first regular-season NFL game in Australia

The NFL will play a record nine international games next season, including the league's first games in Paris and Rio de Janeiro.

“The 49ers are a popular franchise within the Australian market, and this rivalry game solidifies what we know is going to be an incredible NFL experience for our fans down under,” said Charlotte Offord, NFL Australia & New Zealand general manager.

The date and kickoff time will be announced later.

The Rams have had marketing rights in Australia since the NFL started its international marketing program in 2022. ___

