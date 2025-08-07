The Paris office of Israeli airline El Al is vandalized with graffiti

The airline said it was handling the matter with the “utmost gravity” and working “in close coordination” with authorities in France and Israel.” El Al added it “unequivocally condemns all forms of violence, particularly those driven by hatred,” and said its planes “proudly” display the Israeli flag.

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev condemned the act and blamed the policies of French President Emmanuel Macron. “Today it’s El Al, tomorrow it’s Air France,” she wrote on social media. “When President Macron makes announcements that give gifts to Hamas, this is the result.”

The incident comes amid diplomatic friction following Macron’s pledge last month to recognize a Palestinian state — a move welcomed by some European allies but strongly opposed by Israel.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry also condemned what it called an antisemitic attack and urged the French government to ensure the safety of El Al staff and offices and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In May, several Jewish sites across Paris were defaced with green paint, including the Shoah Memorial, three synagogues and a Jewish restaurant.

France is home to Western Europe’s largest Jewish population, with an estimated 500,000 Jews — approximately 1% of the national population.

In recent years, antisemitic incidents have surged, with a sharp increase reported in 2023 after the Oct.7 Hamas attacks in Israel. These include physical assaults, threats, vandalism, and harassment, prompting alarm among Jewish communities and leaders.