The Latest: With Texas A&M out of the top 5, Georgia and Oregon climb in the AP Top 25

Mississippi remained No. 6 and was followed by Texas A&M at No. 7. The Aggies had their perfect season and SEC title game hopes spoiled by No. 14 Texas, which moved up two spots in the poll.

Ohio State and Indiana held tight to the top two spots as the only remaining unbeatens. They face off Saturday in a Big Ten title game. No. 8 Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Alabama round out the top 10 for the third straight week.

Find out more about what happened in this week’s Top 25 poll, tell us what the rankings should’ve been or ask AP sports writers a question about what it means and what’s next.

Here’s the latest:

Lane Kiffin says he’s moving to LSU

By MAURA CAREY

After much anticipation, Lane Kiffin says he’s moving on from Ole Miss to be LSU’s new head coach. He’ll leave Ole Miss immediately.

Kiffin announced the move on X on Sunday afternoon and explained that his request to finish the season with Ole Miss was denied by Athletic Director Keith Carter.

Texas A&M falls to No. 7, Texas improves to No. 14

By MAURA CAREY

Texas A&M’s perfect season ended in Austin with a rivalry week loss to the Longhorns.

Arch Manning and Co. pulled ahead with 10 unanswered points in the third quarter and maintained a lead throughout the fourth quarter, picking off Marcel Reed on his final two possessions to solidify a 27-17 win.

The Aggies — ranked No. 3 for the past six weeks — fell to No. 7 as a result. Texas improved from No. 16 to No. 14. The question is whether the effort caught the attention of the College Football Playoff committee.

What regions are the voters most concentrated in?

This season, there are Top 25 voters in 40 states, along with a half-dozen national voters.

The general baseline we use is to have every state with a Football Bowl Subdivision school represented by at least one voter, which is not always easy to pull off.

So you might see more voters in Texas or North Carolina or California than a state like Colorado or Wisconsin.

Why is Texas not ranked above Vanderbilt despite the head-to-head win?

Good question! Voters tend to take many factors into account, and a head-to-head win isn’t always enough (see Oklahoma at No. 8 and Texas at No. 14).

Texas responded to a 25-point loss to Georgia with a pair of strong wins and has certainly looked like a CFP team in recent weeks, but that might not be enough for voters to look past a three-loss season with inconsistent play.

With a 10-2 record and consistently high-performing offense, voters favor Vanderbilt’s resume over a Texas team with high highs and low lows.

AP Top 25 temperature check

By MAURA CAREY

Heating up: Georgia (3), Oregon (4), Texas Tech (5), Miami (12), Texas (14), Virginia (16), USC (17), James Madison (19), North Texas (20), Tulane (21), Arizona (22), Navy (23), Missouri (25).

Cooling down: Texas A&M (7), Vanderbilt (13), Utah (15), Michigan (18), Georgia Tech (24).

Steady: Ohio State (1), Indiana (2), Ole Miss (6), Oklahoma (8), Notre Dame (9), Alabama (10), BYU (11).

Georgia earns its highest rank of the season

By MAURA CAREY

Georgia earned its highest ranking of the season this week, coming in at No. 3 behind Ohio State and Indiana.

The Bulldogs responded to a late September loss to Alabama with an eight-game win streak, knocking off Kentucky, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas, Charlotte and Georgia Tech.

Texas A&M was the team to beat in the SEC, but after a rivalry week loss to Texas, Georgia took its spot at No. 3.

The Bulldogs will face Alabama on Saturday, marking the fifth time the two teams have met in the SEC championship.

AP Top 25 poll rankings

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Georgia

4. Oregon

5. Texas Tech

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas A&M

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. Miami (Fla.)

13. Vanderbilt

14. Texas

15. Utah

16. Virginia

17. USC

18. Michigan

19. James Madison

20. North Texas

21. Tulane

22. Arizona

23. Navy

24. Georgia Tech

25. Missouri

Mountain West metrics decide conference championship matchup

By DAVE ZELIO

You don’t see this every day: The Mountain West Conference announced its championship matchup Sunday based on metrics.

Boise State will host UNLV on Friday night, the third straight season the Broncos and Rebels will meet for the title.

Boise State, New Mexico, San Diego State and UNLV all finished with 6-2 records in conference play. Because all four teams did not meet this season, the tie was broken by a composite average of the Connelly SP+, ESPN SOR, KPI and SportSource rankings.

Belichick bombs in his debut college season

North Carolina started the year with a lot of buzz under a national spotlight, teeming with optimism that former NFL coach Bill Belichick could elevate the program.

But Belichick fielded a team that had more losses by double-digit margins (five) than total wins (four) along with frequent helpings of unwanted off-field headlines.

The 73-year-old Belichick won six Super Bowl titles and landed a massive contract at North Carolina. His newly hired GM said the Tar Heels “consider ourselves the 33rd (NFL) team” with their pro-heavy influence and approach.

Yet North Carolina closed the season with three straight losses to cap a 4-8 season.

BYU and Texas Tech prepare for a rematch

By MAURA CAREY

BYU and Texas Tech will meet for a second time this season, this time in the Big 12 championship game.

The two last faced off in early November, when Texas Tech delivered a 29-7 win. BYU has prevailed in three straight games since then and the upcoming rematch gives the Cougars a shot at redemption as well as a chance to impress the College Football Playoff committee.

Texas Tech also finished the regular season with one loss, falling to Arizona State in October. The Sun Devils had a chance at the conference championship game but were knocked out of the running after a 23-7 loss to Arizona on Friday.

What happens if Alabama loses the SEC championship?

That is a good question if you’re talking about the Tide’s playoff hopes.

A loss to Georgia would leave Alabama with a mostly impressive 9-3 record, but it would be the only team in the CFP’s current top 12 with three losses.

A year ago, a three-loss Alabama team was left out of the 12-team bracket, but it was 11th in the CFP going into conference championship weekend; this year, it is 10th. A win and the Tide is in.

A loss to the Bulldogs is very much bubble territory for a committee juggling some other factors. You have probably noticed the lobbying underway for a three-loss Texas team with three wins vs. top 10 teams, but still ranked only No. 16 by the CFP going into Tuesday’s updated CFP poll.

An unlikely combo sends Duke to the ACC championship

A crowded race to the ACC championship game wrapped up on Saturday, but not without a few twists.

Virginia earned its spot with a win against Virginia Tech 27-7.

SMU came up short against Cal, opening the door for a handful of ACC championship game hopefuls, but Pitt lost its shot when the Panthers fell to Miami.

The combination of results — plus Duke’s win against Wake Forest — sends the Blue Devils to the title game, where they will play Virginia in Charlotte this coming Saturday.

Coaches on the move

By DAVE ZELIO

It seems like everyone in college football is waiting for word from Lane Kiffin, the Ole Miss coach and this season’s hottest commodity after leading the Rebels to an all-but-certain playoff berth.

Kiffin’s decision could come any moment and he is reportedly choosing between taking the job at LSU and staying at Ole Miss.

In the meantime, Florida is moving forward on landing Tulane coach Jon Sumrall and Auburn has hired Alex Golesh from South Florida. To keep up on the whirlwind coaching carousel, we have you covered.

Alabama and Georgia are set to meet in the SEC championship

By MAURA CAREY

Alabama and Georgia will meet in the SEC championship for the fifth time on Dec. 6 in Atlanta.

Georgia clinched a spot with a win against Georgia Tech and Alabama punched its ticket with an Iron Bowl victory against Auburn.

It will be the second time the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs meet this season. Alabama handed Georgia its only loss of the season on Sept. 27, 24-21 in Athens. The Crimson Tide has won all four previous SEC title game matchups against Georgia.

Big Ten stage is set

Ohio State beat Michigan for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, clinching a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

The Buckeyes will face an unbeaten Indiana team led by Heisman favorite Fernando Mendoza.

Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis marks the first time in Big Ten history that both teams enter the championship undefeated. The winner is set to secure the No. 1 seed in the CFP bracket.

Who might rise and fall in this week’s poll

Stock up: Georgia, Texas, Vanderbilt, Miami, Oregon, Texas Tech.

Stock down: Texas A&M, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Pitt, SMU.

Who votes in the poll, and how does it work?

No organization has been ranking teams and naming a major college football national champion longer than The Associated Press, since 1936.

AP employees don’t vote themselves, but they do choose the voters. AP Top 25 voters comprise around 60 writers and broadcasters who cover college football for AP members and other select outlets. The goal is to have every state with a Football Bowl Subdivision school represented by at least one voter.

There is a 1-to-25 point system, with a team voted No. 1 receiving 25 points down to 1 point for a 25th-place vote. After that, it’s simple: The poll lists the teams with the most points from 1 to 25, and others receiving votes are also noted.

Voting is done online, and the tabulation is automated.