The Latest: Trump threatens to strike world's largest gas field if Iran attacks Qatar again

The United States was informed about plans for an Israeli strike on Iran’s massive offshore South Pars natural gas field Wednesday but did not take part in it, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is escalating pressure on the region's energy sector, the price of oil surged another 5% to over $108 a barrel on international markets, increasing the cost of gasoline and other goods while squeezing the global economy.

Global oil prices rose on news of the Pars field attack due to fears of Iranian retaliation on Gulf energy infrastructure. Hours later, authorities in Qatar said a ballistic missile hit the country’s key natural gas site, sparking a fire that caused “extensive” damage, and Qatar ordered some Iranian Embassy officials out of the country.

Iran has been striking its Persian Gulf neighbors’ energy facilities since the war started on Feb. 28, and has made the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil travels, nearly impassable. Iran and Hezbollah have also been firing drones and missiles at Israel.

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, more than 960 in Lebanon and 14 in Israel, according to officials in those countries. The U.S. military says 13 U.S. service members have been killed and about 200 wounded.

Here is the latest:

Latest reports of live fire

Israel warned the public of another Iranian missile salvo early Thursday morning.

Bahrain sounded its missile sirens early Thursday over an incoming Iranian attack.

Trump threatens to blow up South Pars gas field if Iran attacks Qatar again

U.S. President Donald Trump pledged Israel would make no more attacks on Iran’s major South Pars gas field, but if Iran attacked Qatar again, the U.S. would retaliate and “massively blow up the entirety” of the field.

Trump made his threat on social media Wednesday night as the war roiled global energy markets and Iranian missiles hit Qatar.

Trump said in his post that the U.S. “knew nothing” about the attack, but a person familiar with the matter said earlier Wednesday that the U.S. was informed about Israel’s plans to strike the gas field but did not take part.

Trump said Qatar “was in no way, shape, or form, involved” in Israel’s attacks on Iran’s gas field, but, “Unfortunately, Iran did not know this” and “unjustifiably and unfairly” attacked Qatar.

“I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran,” Trump said in his threat.

He added that he would “not hesitate to do so,” if Qatar’s liquified natural gas sites were attacked again.

Australia’s leader condemns ‘reckless’ Iran reprisals

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has condemned Iran’s ‘reckless’ reprisal attacks in the Middle East.

“I’m deeply concerned by attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, including the latest overnight in Qatar,” Albanese told reporters in Hobart on Thursday. “We do not want to see the conflicts escalate further.”

Qatar says Iran missiles damage more liquefied natural gas sites

Qatar warned Thursday that additional Iranian missile attacks damaged more liquefied natural gas sites in the energy-rich nation, “causing sizable fires and extensive further damage.”

Qatar Energy, the nation’s state-owned oil and gas company, announced the damage.

It said firefighters were working to halt the blazes and no one had been hurt so far.

Qatar is a key source of natural gas for the world’s energy markets.

It already shut in its production earlier in the war, but extensive damage could delay Qatar in getting its supplies to the market after the Iran war ends.

Arab summit ends with renewed call for Iran to end attacks

A summit of Gulf Arab countries and others ended a meeting Thursday with a renewed, unified call for Iran to halt attacks on its neighbors.

A statement by the nations at the summit denounced “these deliberate Iranian attacks using ballistic missiles and drones, which targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure, including oil facilities, desalination plants, airports, residential buildings, and diplomatic missions.”

“The participants emphasized that these attacks cannot be justified under any pretext or in any way,” the statement said.

The nations represented at the summit were Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Analyst group calls gas field attack ‘clear expansion’ of war

A New York-based think tank, the Soufan Center, described Israel’s decision to attack the Iranian offshore natural gas field as “a clear expansion of the conflict.”

“Unlike oil storage depots that can be replenished and rebuilt on a shorter timeline, liquefied natural gas production facilities cannot be as easily ... repaired, especially against a backdrop of war,” the center said Thursday. “Extended timelines for repairs are a major blow to Iran’s economy, but above all else, they will be felt by Iranian civilians.

The center added, “Israel’s target selection in this war has heavily focused on the institutions, leaders and infrastructure within Iran that have been used for domestic repression, aiming to shape the conditions ripe for successful anti-regime mobilization by Iranians. It now seeks to inflict additional pressure on the regime by making the living conditions for civilians intolerable.”

Ship ablaze after attack off UAE

An attack set a ship ablaze early Thursday off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, authorities said.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said “a vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile, which has resulted in a fire onboard.”

It said the vessel was just off the coast of Khor Fakkan in the UAE, near the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s oil and natural gas typically flows.

Over 20 vessels have been attacked during the Iran war so far as Tehran tries to squeeze shippers as part of its pressure campaign over the conflict.

US Senate vote on Iran war fails along familiar lines

U.S. Senate Democrats forced another vote on legislation that would have halted President Donald Trump from continuing the war with Iran without congressional approval, but the vote failed along familiar lines.

The vote breakdown was unchanged from last week on a similar war powers resolution.

Democrats forced this vote mostly to bring up another debate on the war and force the Senate for a couple hours officially off the topic of a GOP push to impose strict voter identification requirements.

Democrats are threatening to force more votes on the war unless Republicans agree to hold Cabinet-level hearings on the conflict.

Latest reports of live fire

Israel’s military warned the public early Thursday of an incoming Iranian missile attack.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister harshly criticizes Iran after overnight attacks

“What little trust there was before has completely been shattered,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said after a meeting between foreign ministers of the Gulf Arab states and others over the Iranian attacks tearing at the wider Middle East.

“The attacks on my country and on my neighboring countries that are not involved in this conflict — that’s all I’m interested in,” Prince Faisal said. “We’re going to use every lever we have — political, economic, diplomatic and otherwise — to get these attacks to stop.”

He criticized Iran’s attacks on Riyadh, the capital hosting the meeting.

“I cannot see it as coincidental,” he said. “That’s the clearest signal of how Iran feels about diplomacy. … It tries to pressure its neighbors, and that’s not going to work.”

UAE says Iran attacks targeting key gas sites are a ‘dangerous escalation’

The United Arab Emirates early Thursday denounced Iran’s attacks targeting its Habshan gas facility and Bab field as a “dangerous escalation.”

Authorities in Abu Dhabi say the gas operations had been shut down after interceptions over the sites.

Iran also had attacked gas facilities in Qatar after Israel launched an attack against Iran’s South Pars offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf that it shares with Doha, Qatar’s capital.

Saudi Arabia also reported downing Iranian drones targeting its natural gas facilities overnight.

No ‘robust debate’ ahead of Trump’s decision to strike Iran, former counterterrorism official says

Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent says he and other senior administration officials with doubts about the Iran war were prevented from sharing them with President Donald Trump.

Speaking on Tucker Carlson’s show, Kent, who resigned this week, claimed Israel forced Trump’s hand despite what he said was no evidence that Iran posed an imminent threat to the U.S.

“A good deal of key decision makers were not allowed to come and express their opinion to the president,” Kent told Carlson. “There wasn’t a robust debate.”

Kent, a former Green Beret, declined to say who blocked his access to Trump when Carlson asked.

Cargo ship struck by projectile off UAE coast

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said that a vessel about 11 nautical miles east of Khawr Fakkan, in the Gulf of Oman off the United Arab Emirates’ eastern coast, was hit by an “unknown projectile,” igniting a fire aboard.

UKMTO issued the report early Thursday, saying authorities were still investigating the cause of the strike and that the ship’s crew managed the blaze.

Since the Iran war started, some 20 vessels in the region have come under attack as the Iranian fire effectively halts traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil and natural gas traded passes.

Qatari authorities warn of possible incoming attack

Qatari authorities issued an emergency alert on mobile phones early Thursday, warning of a possible incoming attack.

Kuwait says Grand Mosque to be closed to worshippers on major Muslim holiday

Kuwait’s ministry of information said early Thursday that the largest mosque in Kuwait City, which can accommodate thousands of worshippers for major prayers, will be closed to worshippers on Eid al‑Fitr due to the “current circumstances.”

Eid al‑Fitr, a Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan and is expected this year on March 19–20 typically draws tens of thousands of Muslims to pray together across Kuwait, including at the Grand Mosque.

Authorities across Gulf countries have announced that Eid prayers will be held only inside regular mosques, with no large outdoor gatherings as a precaution. The ongoing Iran war has prompted Gulf states to curb large public events and gatherings.

Fatality and injury counts in strike in West Bank are in flux

Medics and doctors were still assessing victims early Thursday morning as the Palestinian Red Crescent adjusted their toll to at least three killed and at least 13 injured. It had earlier reported four deaths.

Those injured were taken to hospitals in nearby cities, Dura and Hebron.

The group called the count preliminary and said the deaths resulted from a direct strike and “falling missile fragments.”

House Speaker insists US operation in Iran ‘all but done’

Speaker Mike Johnson still declines to call it a war, but he acknowledged the situation in the Strait of Hormuz “is dragging it out a little bit.”

The Republican who is close to Trump told AP and others at the U.S. Capitol that the president was right to ask countries who have interests in the region to help in securing the strait.

“I think it’s pretty absurd that those requests were rebuffed,” he said.

“I do think the original mission is virtually accomplished now: We were trying to take out the ballistic missiles and their means of production, and neuter the Navy, and those objectives have been met,” he said. “As soon as we bring some calm to the situation, I think it’s all but done.”

Israel’s medical service says man in South Sharon region killed by shrapnel

Israel’s Magen David Adom said early Thursday that a foreign worker in his 30s was killed by shrapnel wounds at a scene in the South Sharon region, where its paramedics responded.

Israel had said that it detected a new missile launch from Iran targeting the country late Wednesday, and that its defense systems were working to intercept the threat.

Paramedics in West Bank say their response to strike was delayed due to Israeli military gates

Palestinian Red Crescent said it sent five ambulances to the Hebron-area strike site, where crews treated and rushed victims to the nearest hospital and clinic. Paramedics said they faced serious delays getting there, slowed by gates the Israeli military has set up around Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank and kept largely closed during the war.

“This forced closure caused significant delays, compelling ambulances to take long, rugged alternative routes, which critically impacted the ‘golden hour’ essential for life-saving interventions,” the organization said in a statement.

Israeli military says an Iranian cluster munition escaped Israeli air defense

The Israeli military told the AP that the hit in the West Bank was from an Iranian missile impacting — not shrapnel from an interception.

The Israeli military said it had been a cluster munition that was not intercepted by Israel’s air defense system and crashed into a structure.

The strike killed at least four people and injured at least eight more, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. The tally of those killed or injured has increased as medics continue to assess the scene.

At least 4 killed in West Bank from Iranian missile attack, Palestinian medics say

The Palestinian Red Crescent says first responders were treating people for shrapnel wounds in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday night as Iran fired missiles toward Israel.

It said a strike killed at least four people and injured at least six others in Beit Awa. At least two wounded survivors were transported to a hospital. Palestinian Red Crescent medics are continuing to assess the scene, and the tally of those dead or injured may change.

The fatalities were the first in the occupied West Bank during the Iran war. Missile debris has damaged homes and businesses during the first two and a half weeks.

Palestinians lack the shelter and siren system that Israelis rely on to stay safe from incoming missiles or debris from Iran or Hezbollah. It was not immediately clear if the deaths and injuries were a result of a direct strike or debris from an interception.

USS Ford will head to Mediterranean for repairs after a fire

The USS Gerald R. Ford is heading back to the Mediterranean for repairs and resupply following a fire, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military plans, said the Navy’s largest and newest aircraft carrier will pull into either the Navy’s base in Crete or another port in Europe.

The carrier is currently operating in the Red Sea and its departure will mean U.S. Central Command will only have one aircraft carrier supporting operations against Iran.

Last week’s fire in a laundry room rendered more than 100 beds unusable and led to about 200 sailors being assessed for smoke inhalation, according to military officials. They also said that while the fire was extinguished in a few hours, broader damage control efforts took around 30 hours.

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— By Konstantin Toropin

Key things to know about Iran's South Pars field

The natural gas field under the Gulf is the world’s largest. It’s shared by Iran and Qatar, and is called South Pars on the Iranian side and the North Field on the Qatari side.

Iran is the fourth-largest consumer of natural gas in the world, and 80% of it comes from South Pars.

Although the field mainly supplies Iran’s domestic needs, global oil prices rose on news of the attack due to fears of Iranian retaliation on Gulf energy infrastructure.

Qatar, which has a much smaller population than Iran, has invested billions in developing the field as a source of liquefied natural gas for export. Iran tried to develop similar LNG exports but was blocked by sanctions over its nuclear program.

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Israel’s military says it is striking northern Iran for the first time since the war began

The military said it was launching the strikes based on naval and military intelligence.

Trump pays his respects as the remains of 6 US service members return from the Middle East

It was the second time since launching the war with Iran on Feb. 28 that the president has attended the solemn military ritual known as a dignified transfer, which he once described as the “toughest thing” he has had to do as commander in chief.

All six crew members of a KC-135 Air Force refueling aircraft were killed last week in a plane crash over friendly territory in western Iraq while supporting operations against Iran.

Wednesday’s dignified transfer was closed to news media coverage at the request of the families in accordance with military policy. Trump spent just under two hours on the ground and didn’t speak to reporters leaving Air Force One or returning to it.

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Qatar orders Iranian Embassy officials out of the country

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry wrote on X Wednesday evening that it had declared the military and security attaches of the Iranian Embassy — as well as the staff in their offices — persona non grata.

The ministry said it had requested they leave the country within 24 hours.

The decision came after repeated Iranian targeting and acts of aggression toward Qatar, the ministry’s statement said.

Shelters are crowded in Lebanon’s Sidon after an Israeli evacuation warning

The city of Sidon on southern Lebanon’s Mediterranean coast was crowded with freshly displaced people Wednesday after the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning a day earlier for residents of the city of Tyre, farther south on the coast, and nearby villages and Palestinian refugee camps.

The Lebanese University campus in Sidon opened its doors to people displaced from the Tyre district, initially without any supplies.

“Unfortunately, we had to accommodate them without mattresses or blankets” at first, said Saad Ghazzawi, a shelter organizer.

Batoul Shamseddine, who fled the Tyre area, said after receiving the warning, “we immediately packed whatever we could and ran out to the street. ... We found people everywhere out in the streets, everything was in chaos, like the Day of Judgment.”

More than 1 million people have been displaced in Lebanon by the renewed war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Egypt condemns attacks on energy infrastructure in the Gulf

The foreign ministry said it stood in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and condemned attacks on their oil and gas facilities. It also condemned a reported Israeli attack on Iran’s natural gas field as “a dangerous escalation” and “a flagrant violation of international law.”

4 people wounded in Saudi capital by debris from missile interception

The Saudi Civil Defense agency said the four were hurt when shrapnel fell on a residential area in Riyadh, causing limited damage. It said they were not Saudi citizens but did not provide their nationalities.

The agency warned that attacking civilian sites was a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”