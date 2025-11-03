The Latest: Trump administration says SNAP will be partially funded after judges’ rulings

It’s not clear how much beneficiaries will receive, nor how quickly beneficiaries will see value show up on the debit cards they use to buy groceries. The process of loading the SNAP cards, which involves steps by state and federal government agencies and vendors, can take up to two weeks in some states. The average monthly benefit is usually about $190 per person.

The Latest:

Arkansas governor approves deployment of 100 National Guard members to DC

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday she’s approved the deployment of 100 National Guard members to Washington, D.C. to support the DC guard’s “ongoing civil security operations.”

Sanders’ office said the guard members will assemble in the coming weeks and move to the Washington region after Thanksgiving. The mission is expected to last several months.

Trump is scheduled for New Jersey, Virginia tele-rallies

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Monday evening at telephone rallies in the two states that will be electing governors on Tuesday’s off-year elections.

Trump has previously endorsed Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey and held a telephone rally for him last month. But he had not declared support for Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican nominee in Virginia.

Former President Barack Obama rallied on Saturday with the Democratic candidates Mikie Sherrill, in New Jersey, and Abigail Spanberger, in Virginia, urging voters to cast their vote to reject Trump’s policies 10 months into his second presidency.

Georgia senator calls on Trump to broker SNAP negotiations

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia on Monday visited a market near downtown run by Goodr, an group that provides food.

Warnock said Trump chose SNAP benefits at risk.

“SNAP recipients were not in this fight,” Warnock said.” They were dragged into this fight by the administration. And so I want you to think about this: They are literally pitting sick people against hungry people. I can’t think of anything more craven than that.”

The Georgia Democrat called on Trump to broker negotiations.

“What has he been doing during the shutdown?” Warnock asked. “I think there was a ‘Great Gatsby’ Halloween party over the weekend, putting a wrecking ball to the East Wing of the White House, while putting a wrecking ball to our economy.”

Warnock dismissed talk of Senate Republicans abolishing the filibuster to pass spending legislation and end the shutdown.

“If you don’t have the votes, common sense says you have to talk to the people in the other party,” he said.

Trump administration says SNAP will be partially funded after judges’ rulings

President Donald Trump’s administration said Monday that it will partially fund SNAP after a pair of judges’ rulings required it to keep the food aid program running.

It’s not clear how much beneficiaries will receive, nor how quickly beneficiaries will see value show up on the debit cards they use to buy groceries. The process of loading the cards, which involves steps by state and federal government agencies and vendors, can take up to two weeks in some states. The average monthly benefit is usually about $190 per person.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the nation’s largest food program, said last month that benefits for November wouldn’t be paid out due to the federal government shutdown. That set off a scramble by food banks, state governments and the nearly 42 million Americans who receive the aid to find ways to ensure access to groceries.

Most states have boosted aid to food banks, and some are setting up systems to reload benefit cards with state taxpayer dollars.

Trump predicts Democrats will capitulate to Republicans

“I think they have to,” Trump said during the “60 Minutes” interview. “And if they don’t vote, it’s their problem.”

With Senate Democrats now voting 13 times against reopening the government, insisting they need Trump and Republicans to negotiate with them first, Trump said Republican leaders should change Senate rules and scrap the filibuster.

“Republicans have to get tougher,” Trump told CBS. “If we end the filibuster, we can do exactly what we want.”

Senate Republicans have repeatedly rejected that idea, arguing that requiring 60 votes to overcome any objections is vital to the Senate, and has allowed them to stop Democratic policies when they’re in the minority.