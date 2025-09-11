The Latest: Pentagon 9/11 ceremony moved inside due to security concerns

The 9/11 remembrances are being held during a time of increased political tensions after Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a college in Utah.

Here's the latest:

Trump says he wants Kirk supporters to respond with nonviolence and calls his killer an ‘animal’

Trump said Kirk “was an advocate of nonviolence” and said, “That’s the way I’d like to see people respond” to his killing.

The president said he thought progress was being made to find the shooter, calling the person a “total animal.”

“Hopefully we’ll have him and we will deal with him very appropriately,” Trump said.

Senate Republicans take first steps to change rules to speed up Trump’s nominees

Senate Republicans took the first steps to change the chamber’s rules on Thursday, moving to make it easier to confirm groups of President Donald Trump’s nominees after last-minute negotiations with Democrats fell apart.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s move is the latest salvo after a dozen years of gradual changes by both parties to weaken the filibuster and make the nominations process more partisan. He has said the Democrats’ obstruction is “unsustainable” as they have drawn out the confirmation process and infuriated Trump as many positions in his administration have remained unfilled.

The Senate on Thursday evening moved forward on the proposed rule change with a 45-53 party line vote. The new rules would allow the Senate to move some of Trump’s nominees in groups of 48 at a time.

▶ Read more about Senate confirmations

Trump is heading to New York for Yankees-Tigers game

Trump has boarded Air Force One for the quick flight to New York.

Trump says Russian drones entering Polish airspace ‘could have been a mistake’

“I’m not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation,” he added, saying he hopes the war in Ukraine can be ended soon.

Trump says construction on new White House ballroom has begun

He didn’t say exactly when construction began on the 90,000-square-foot space, but the White House had announced previously that the process was slated to begin in September.

Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about Bolsonaro’s conviction

Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House, Trump said he always found former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be “outstanding.”

A majority on a Brazilian Supreme Court panel convicted Bolsonaro of attempting a coup to remain in office despite his 2022 electoral defeat.

Trump said the conviction is “very bad for Brazil.”

Illinois Democrats meet with Navy over use of Chicago area base for an expected federal intervention federal intervention

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois have met with the Navy Secretary John Phelan over the use of a suburban Chicago military base for an expected federal intervention.

The Trump administration has promised an immigration crackdown and National Guard deployment in the nation’s third largest city, despite objections from local leaders.

The Department of Homeland Security has asked the Naval Station Great Lakes for limited logistical support. But details have been sparse.

The Illinois Democrats said Thursday that the base will supply “office space, parking, and storage space for nonlethal munitions.” Navy personnel or resources won’t be used, they said.

“We have a duty to our servicemembers to find out exactly what the Administration’s plan is around Naval Station Great Lakes and to ensure these efforts do not undermine our military’s readiness and ultimately weaken our national security,” said Duckworth, who is a veteran.

Trump may stop by Yankees locker room, manager says

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said he’s “excited” to have Trump attending tonight’s game and that he’s expecting the president to “come down and come into the locker room for a minute.”

“The fact that he’s gonna be here, it’s something that I’m excited to be a part of,” Boone said.

He said he hoped that he and Trump would have the chance to “interact for a few minutes.”

Trump will be at Yankee Stadium as part of commemorating the Sept. 11 attacks

Trump administration requests emergency ruling to remove Cook from Fed board

The Trump administration has asked an appeals court to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve’s board of governors by Monday, before the central bank’s next vote on interest rates.

Trump sought to fire Cook Aug. 25, but a federal judge ruled late Tuesday that the removal was illegal and reinstated her to the Fed’s board. Trump has accused Cook of mortgage fraud because she appeared to claim two properties as “primary residences” in July 2021, before she joined the board. Such claims can lead to a lower mortgage rate and smaller down payment than if one of them was declared as a rental property or second home. Cook has denied the charges.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Jia Cobb ruled that the administration had not satisfied a requirement that Fed governors can only be fired “for cause,” which she said was limited to misconduct while in office. Cook did not join the Fed’s board until 2022.

▶ Read more about Fed governor

Security glass installed in suite where Trump is likely to sit for Yankees game

Authorities installed security glass outside a Yankee Stadium suite on the third base side, over the dugout of the visiting Detroit Tigers, in preparation for Trump’s arrival for tonight’s game.

Security around the stadium was tight even four hours before first pitch, with every entrance featuring metal detectors and Secret Service agents while NYPD helicopters thundered overhead.

Flags for each of baseball’s 30 teams that ring the stadium were lowered to half staff after Trump issued an executive order honoring slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Trump is attending the Yankees game as part of marking the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Judge issues nationwide block on Trump policy that cuts off Head Start for people in US illegally

A federal judge has issued a nationwide block on a Trump administration directive that prevented children in the U.S. illegally from enrolling in Head Start, a federally funded preschool program.

Head Start associations in several states filed suit against the policy change by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The ruling by a federal judge in Washington state on Thursday comes after a coalition of 21 Democratic attorney generals succeeded in temporarily halting the policy’s implementation within their own states.

With the new ruling, the policy is now on hold across the country.

▶ Read more about Head Start

The number of state and local agencies signed up to enforce federal immigration laws has surpassed 1,000

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday that 1,001 agencies have signed 287(g) agreements, named for the section of a 1996 law that empowers local police make immigration arrests.

That’s up more than seven-fold from 135 agreements at the end of the Biden administration.

ICE says it has agreements in 40 states. Florida leads with 324, followed by Texas with 171. States with no agreements include California, Illinois and New Jersey.

The Trump administration is relying on local police to make immigration arrests while ICE sharply ramps up its own hiring to fulfill the president’s promise of mass deportations.

Number 2 US diplomat to visit South Korea, Papau New Guinea as migration issues rise

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will visit South Korea, Papua New Guinea and the Marshall Islands beginning later this week as the Trump administration and Seoul attempt to extricate themselves from a complicated deportation situation and the U.S. tries to seal a deal with Port Moresby to accept migrant deportees from the United States.

The State Department said in a statement Thursday that Landau would travel to Seoul, Port Moresby and Majuro between Friday and Sept. 18 “to underscore the United States’ commitment to strengthening partnerships and alliances in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The statement did not mention the crisis over the arrest by US immigration authorities of several hundred South Korean workers — who are now being repatriated — at a battery plant in Georgia. Nor did the statement mention the ongoing negotiations with Papua New Guinea over accepting migrants who have been deported from the United States.

However, the situation with South Korea has been near the top of the Trump administration’s agenda as has its pursuit of countries willing to take in third-country nationals deported from the U.S. for violating immigration laws or applying for asylum.

Bomb threat at DNC headquarters ‘not credible,’ party spokesperson says

A bomb threat at the DNC headquarters was determined to be not credible, according to a statement from a DNC spokesperson.

U.S. Capitol Police said after being alerted to the threat, they did not find anything outside of the building. Out of an abundance of caution, they were checking the interior of the building.

“As DNC Chair Ken Martin has said, political violence in every form has no place in our country,” the DNC statement said.

Police respond to bomb threat at Democratic National Committee headquarters

U.S. Capitol Police are responding to a bomb threat at Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, according to a person familiar with the incident who requested anonymity because the situation is fluid.

An email sent to Senate offices said that “staff are asked to remain clear of the police activity” and said more information would be forthcoming.

There was no additional information immediately available.

Judge temporarily blocks US efforts to remove some immigrant Guatemalan and Honduran children

An Arizona judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s effort to remove Guatemalan and Honduran children living in shelters or foster care after coming to the U.S. alone, according to a decision Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Rosemary Marquez in Tucson extended a decision made over the Labor Day weekend.

Lawyers for the children said their clients have said they fear going home, and that the government is not following laws designed to protect migrant children.

A legal aid group filed a lawsuit in Arizona on behalf of 57 Guatemalan children and another 12 from Honduras between the ages 3 and 17.

▶ Read more about Guatemalan and Honduran children

DC mayor remembers 9/11 victims

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser remembered the victims from the city who died on 9/11 and praised the city’s emergency first responders for how they reacted that day, and every day since.

“Our nation changed in an instant in New York City, at the Pentagon, and of course, in the skies over Shanksville, Pennsylvania,” Bowser said in a solemn remembrance at Washington, D.C.’s largest fire station.

Bowser listed the names of those from Washington, D.C., who died in the attacks, including three 11-year-old students who were on Flight 77 when it crashed into the Pentagon. Rodney Dickens, Asia Cottom and Bernard Brown were aboard, along with the educators who were accompanying them.

“We pray for their nearly 3,000 lives lost on that day, and the lives that have been lost since.”

Suspect in Trump assassination attempt veers off topic and forfeits opening statement at trial

A suspect on trial for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump while he played golf in South Florida last year forfeited his right to continue his opening statement on Thursday when a judge objected to his repeated talking about unrelated matters.

Ryan Routh, representing himself, veered off topic, discussing Adolf Hitler and wars in Ukraine and Gaza during his opening statement in a Fort Pierce, Fla. courtroom.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon warned him to stay on topic and twice asked jurors to leave the courtroom.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate. The trial, expected to last two or three weeks, began nearly a year after the alleged assassination attempt.

Decision to move Pentagon 9/11 ceremony to more secure site made following Charlie Kirk assassination

The Trump administration’s move of ceremony from the traditional site near the Pentagon’s memorial outside its walls into the building’s internal courtyard was spurred by the shooting death of conservative activist and influencer, according to a White House official.

Following Kirk’s assassination, a decision was made to move the ceremony to the courtyard, said the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attended the Thursday morning commemoration.

Both Trump and Hegseth paid tribute to Kirk during remarks at the solemn gathering to mark the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Maine principals fight DOJ request for student names in transgender athlete case

A Maine principals’ group is fighting a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice that seeks the names of all students playing interscholastic sports in the state as the justice department attempts to ban transgender athletes from participating.

The Trump administration sued Maine in April for not complying with an executive order barring transgender athletes from sports. The justice department followed up with a subpoena of the Maine Principals’ Association, a nonprofit that oversees school sports in Maine, seeking a host of information.

In a Sept. 4 legal filing, the principals’ association said the subpoena included “requests for the production of all athletic rosters for the state.”

Crews, Secret Service prepping Yankee Stadium ahead of Trump arrival

Crews wearing hardhats and green smocks have begun erecting metal barriers and tents for extra security screening, more than seven hours before tonight’s Yankees game where Trump will be in attendance.

Crews are working every entrance at Yankee Stadium. Secret Service agents have also begun arriving with sniffer dogs.

FBI releases photos of person of interest in Kirk shooting as investigators appeal to public

The sniper who assassinated Charlie Kirk is believed to have jumped off a roof and fled into a neighborhood after firing one shot and has not been identified, authorities said Thursday in disclosing they have recovered a high-powered, bolt-action rifle they believe was used in the attack and are reviewing video footage of the person they believe was responsible.

The FBI released photos of a person of interest in Kirk’s shooting as investigators appeal to the public for tips.

The shooter appeared to be of college age and blended in on the university campus where Kirk was killed Wednesday, said Beau Mason, the commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety. It remained unclear how far the shooter has traveled, though law enforcement officials say nearby woods where the rifle was found have been secured.

▶ Read more about Charlie Kirk shooting

South Korean workers detained in immigration raid leave Atlanta and head home

A plane carrying more than 300 workers from South Korea who were detained during an immigration raid at a battery factory in Georgia last week left Atlanta shortly before noon Thursday, bound for South Korea.

The workers traveled by bus from a detention center in southeast Georgia to Atlanta earlier in the day for their flight, which is expected to land in South Korea on Friday afternoon. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the detainees released by U.S. authorities included 316 Koreans, 10 Chinese nationals, three Japanese nationals and one Indonesian.

They were among about 475 workers detained during last week’s raid at the battery factory under construction on the campus of Hyundai’s sprawling auto plant west of Savannah.

South Korean officials have said they were negotiating with the U.S. to win “voluntary” departures for the workers — rather than deportations that could make them ineligible to return to the U.S. for up to 10 years.

▶ Read more about the immigration raid at the Georgia plant

Trump tells reporters he plans to speak with Charlie Kirk’s family Thursday afternoon

Trump made those remarks in a brief conversation with reporters as he left the Pentagon.

Vice President JD Vance is traveling to Utah on Thursday to meet with Kirk’s family in person.

US sanctions Houthi network in biggest sanctions package against the militant group yet

U.S. Treasury sanctioned 32 people and organizations, as well as four ships connected to the Iran-backed Houthi militant group. The people and firms sanctioned are across Yemen, China, the United Arab Emirates and the Marshall Islands.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control alleges the people and groups help finance and facilitate the Houthis’ acquisition of global fundraising, smuggling and advanced military-grade weapons procurement program.

“We will continue applying maximum pressure against those who threaten the security of the United States and the region,” Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, John K. Hurley said in a statement.

US warns visa applicants against cheering or making light of Kirk assassination on social media

The State Department is warning foreign visa applicants and holders that they could be denied a U.S. visa or deported if they praise or make light of the assassination of conservative American political activist Charlie Kirk.

In an unusual post to X, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said he was personally “disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action.”

Landau has been at the forefront of publicizing the revocations and denials of U.S. visas, having announced earlier this year that he had revoked visas for performer Bob Vylan and his crew after the British punk-rap duo led crowds in chanting “death” to the Israeli military.

“In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” Landau said. He also asked social media users to copy him on any posts they might see that could be relevant.

Following trip to Gaza border, Democratic senators accuse Israel of using food as ‘weapon of war’

Democratic Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Jeff Merkey are calling on the Trump administration to take a harder line with Israel following a trip to the region last month to witness the conditions in Gaza.

The senators issued a report that details the findings of their trip to the Gaza border and surrounding region, including that the Israeli government has too many restrictions on humanitarian aid entering Gaza and that the food distribution sites that are allowed are designed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to drive people from northern Gaza.

“In our interviews and through our observations, it was clear that the Netanyahu government is also restricting the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including using food as a weapon of war,” Van Hollen said.

Israel’s government has strongly denied accusations like that, saying Hamas is to blame for the the lack of food in Gaza. But the senator’s report showed how support for Israel in its war against Gaza is eroding among congressional Democrats, many who’ve spent their political careers in support of Israel.

Secret Service tells Yankees fans to ‘consider leaving your bags at home’

The Secret Service has joined the Yankees in warning fans of very long security lines being likely for tonight’s game, due to President Trump being in attendance.

“If you are attending tonight’s @Yankees game, plan on arriving early and consider leaving your bags at home to help speed up the security screening process,” the Secret Service posed on X.

That followed the Yankees saying earlier that ticketholders “are strongly urged to arrive as early as possible.”

Gates are opening more than three hours before first pitch between the Yankees and Tigers in the Bronx at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Trump is attending to help mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

His attendance at the U.S. Open last weekend in New York sparked very long security lines.

Utah senator says Charlie Kirk’s death ‘hits home’

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, a friend of Kirk, said his death “hits particularly hard.”

Lee, a Republican, said he talked his fellow conservative “very regularly, sometimes several times a day.”

Their last text exchange was a short time before Kirk’s death, Lee said at a hearing Thursday of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Lee is the panel’s chairman.

Lee said the shooting also “hits home particularly heavy with me” because it occurred at Utah Valley University, a few miles from where he grew up and near where he now lives.

Lee said he’s attended event at the school since he was a teenager. “And this is a safe place. Not the kind of place where you expect something like this to happen. It’s truly tragic.”

Yankees urge fans to come extra early for game Trump is attending due to security delays

The New York Yankees say ticketholders “are strongly urged to arrive as early as possible” due to extra security measure as the president attends tonight’s game in the Bronx.

The team said in a statement that gates open at 4 p.m., more than three hours before first pitch against the Detroit Tigers.

It added that fans should also “budget extra time for entry due to enhanced security measures” at all Yankee Stadium gates.

Trump is attending the game to help mark the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

His visit to the men’s final of the U.S. Open in Queens on Sunday sparked massive lines, long enough that some fans didn’t make it to their seats for more than an hour into the match — despite organizers delaying the start by 30 minutes.

Trump returns to the White House, next up is a trip to New York

Trump is scheduled to fly to New York to attend Thursday night’s Yankees-Detroit Tigers baseball game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

It will be the latest of many sporting events the president has attended this year, including the Super Bowl and the Daytona 500.

Trump expresses hope that law enforcement will capture Charlie Kirk assailant

“They have a virtual manhunt out there. So we’ll see what happens,” Trump said in a brief exchange with reporters shortly after attending the a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon. “We hope we get ’em.”

Schumer and Jeffries say Americans should unite after fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for unity Thursday after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at an event in Utah on Wednesday.

“The first reaction of everybody — everybody — should be to say, this is a horrible thing, we ought to come together and to not seek political advantage from it,” Schumer said at a news conference after a meeting with Jeffries over the upcoming spending deadline.

Schumer said political violence is an “affliction” in the United States.

Jeffries said the shooting “should be denounced by everyone, and moving forward, we have to figure out a better way to come together, not as Democrats or Republicans but as Americans.”

Trump visits Pentagon chapel after ceremony and lays a wreath

The wreath, laid by the president and first lady, was in remembrance of the 184 service members and civilians who were killed 24 years ago at the Pentagon.

Both also signed a guest book.

Schumer and Jeffries say Democrats are united ahead of government shutdown deadline

House and Senate Democrats met Thursday morning to discuss government spending and said afterward that they’ll push for improvements to health care in exchange for keeping the government open.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both of New York, said after the meeting that they are united as the Sept. 30 funding deadline approaches.

They didn't detail their specific demands from Republicans, but they’ve been pushing for an extension of heath care tax credits that will expire at the end of the year and for Republicans to undo cuts to Medicaid in their tax and spending cuts legislation enacted earlier this year.

If Republicans don’t engage in bipartisan negotiations, “they ’ain’t going to get the votes,” Schumer told reporters.

Hegseth also took a moment at the 9/11 remembrance to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk

The Pentagon chief, who spoke before Trump at Thursday’s Pentagon ceremony, remembered the conservative activist as an “American patriot.”

“Charlie, we love you,” Hegseth said. “Know that you have heard the Lord’s words. Well done, good and faithful servant. Full heart, clear eyes, like those on 9/11, you will never be forgotten.”

Trump wraps 9/11 commemoration by pledging to honor the heroes

“We will defend the nation they served, the values they upheld and the freedom for which they died,” he said. “We will support our troops, we will protect our families, and we will preserve the American way of life for every future generation.

“We will build taller, grow stronger, fight harder and soar higher, and together we will go forward as one people with one heart, one faith, one flag and one glorious destiny under almighty God,” Trump said.

Location of Pentagon’s 9/11 ceremony was moved to internal courtyard

The Pentagon’s 9/11 observance ceremony, which has traditionally been held near the building’s memorial outside its walls, was moved into the internal courtyard late Wednesday night.

Defense officials acknowledged the move at the event featuring President Trump but deferred questions about what drove the move to the White House. It came hours after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at an outdoor event at a Utah university. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump announced he’ll posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Kirk

Speaking at the Pentagon, Trump said he remained shocked by horror of Charlie Kirk’s assassination during an appearance on Utah college campus and praised his ally’s impact on conservative politics.

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” Trump said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recalls where he was on 9/11

Hegseth was speaking at the Pentagon ceremony and says he was a college junior who had just joined the ROTC program at the time of the attack.

It’s his first time addressing the annual observance in his new role.

Hegseth says the attack was the “ultimate validator to serve.”

Speaker Johnson says security review for Congress underway after Charlie Kirk shooting

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday that security is “a big concern” for members of Congress and is under “a very thorough review.”

But Johnson told reporters at the U.S. Capitol that he’d seen security estimates into the billions of dollars for all 435 House members, which he said is “not a possibility.” He did mention a pilot program through which members can be reimbursed for hiring private security when they’re on the road or in their districts.

“Somebody who’s arguing the other side of an issue is not your enemy, they’re your fellow American,” Johnson said, in a call for civility. “We’re all made in God’s image and so we need to see one another that way and not as enemies.”

Trump observes somber remembrance of those killed at Pentagon in Sept. 11 attack

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump along with Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sat at a dais and listened intently as the names of the 184 killed at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, were read.

After each of the victims’ name was announced, a bell was rung.

Judge blocks a Trump policy cutting off Head Start for immigrants in the US illegally

A federal judge has blocked Trump administration restrictions on services for immigrants in the country illegally, including the federal preschool program Head Start, health clinics and adult education.

The order Wednesday from the judge in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island applies to 20 states and the District of Columbia, whose attorneys general, all Democrats, sued the administration. It puts the administration’s reinterpretation of a Clinton-era federal policy on hold while the case is decided.

Under the proposed changes, some community-level programs would be reclassified as federal public benefits, making them inaccessible to people without legal status. Individual public benefits, such as food stamps and college financial aid, have been largely unavailable to people in the country without legal status.

U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy, who was appointed by Trump in 2019, said in her order that the policy rollout was “rushed” in a way that would worsen the impact for people cut off from community services and those tasked with verifying eligibility.

▶ Read more about the judge’s order on Head Start

Trump arrives at the Pentagon for 9/11 anniversary

The president was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

The appearance is Trump’s first in public since the fatal shooting Wednesday in Utah of Charlie Kirk, an ally and supporter of the president.

At 9:37 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, killing 184 service members and civilians.

Government takes initial step toward restoring Harvard’s funding

Harvard University says it has started receiving notices that many federal grants terminated by the Trump administration will be reinstated after a federal judge ruled the cuts were illegal.

It’s an early signal that federal research funding could start flowing to Harvard after months of deadlock with the White House, but it’s yet to be seen if money will arrive before the government appeals the judge’s decision. So far, no payments have been received, though Harvard is “monitoring funding receipts closely,” spokesperson Jason Newton said.

A federal judge in Boston last week ordered the government to reverse more than $2.6 billion in cuts, saying they were unconstitutional and “used antisemitism as a smokescreen” for an ideological attack. The White House said it will appeal.

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits last week hits 263,000, most in nearly 4 years

It’s the latest sign that the labor market is softening.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 6 rose 27,000 to 263,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s the most filings since the week of Oct. 23, 2021 and well above the 231,000 new applications economists forecast.

Weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered a proxy for layoffs and have mostly settled in a historically low range between 200,000 and 250,000 since the U.S. began to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic nearly four years ago.

The four-week average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 9,750 to 240,500.

The total number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits for the previous week of Aug. 30 was unchanged at 1.94 million.

▶ Read more about U.S. jobless claims

Trial starts for a man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump

Opening statements are set to begin Thursday morning for the trial of a man charged with trying to assassinate President Donald Trump while he played golf in South Florida last year, when he was campaigning for a second term.

Ryan Routh is representing himself after U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon agreed to let him dismiss his court-appointed attorneys. They are, however, standing by in the courtroom if needed.

He’s pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearm violations.

▶ Read more about Ryan Routh’s trial