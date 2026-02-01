The Latest: Olivia Dean, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny among Grammy winners

But who else will win? Read along as AP reporters follow tonight’s awards and music’s biggest stars.

The Latest:

The memorial tributes to expect

Up next: Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson will take the stage for the in memoriam. Ms. Lauryn Hill will pay tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash will honor Ozzy Osbourne.

So what’s the difference between record and song of the year?

The answer is pretty granular. Best record “recognizes the artists, producers and engineers who contribute to that recording” whereas best song is about the writing and composition, according to the Grammy Awards. It goes to the songwriter(s), which may or may not include the performing artist.

Sometimes, works are nominated for both categories. This year, all but one of the songs nominated for record of the year are also nominated for best song — and vice versa. In 2017, Adele’s “Hello” won both awards.

SONG OF THE YEAR: ‘Wildflower,’ Billie Eilish

“As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land," she said in her acceptance speech.

What was that about a lawsuit?

Trevor Noah joked that the Grammy Awards were coming to viewers “completely live” because “if we edited any of the show, the president would sue CBS for $16 billion.”

It’s a not-so-subtle reference to President Donald Trump’s uneasy history with CBS News. He won a $16 million settlement last summer from Paramount over a “60 Minutes” interview that he claimed was edited deceptively for Kamala Harris’ benefit. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt more recently reportedly told new “CBS Evening News” anchor Tony Dokoupil that they would “sue your ass off” if his 13-minute interview with the president was cut in any way.

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE: ‘Messy,’ Lola Young

“I don’t know what I’m going to say because I don’t have any speech prepared," Young said. "Obviously, I don’t. It’s messy, do you know what I mean?”

After a decade, Bruno Mars is releasing a new album

It’s been nearly a decade since performer Bruno Mars released a solo album, with “24K Magic” having been released in 2016. But he’s performing a new solo single “I Just Might,” released last month, and his fourth studio album “The Romantic” is scheduled to drop on Feb. 27.

Who else is calling for ICE out? The Biebers, for two

Bad Bunny started his speech by saying “ICE out” — no shock considering the Puerto Rican artist skipped the U.S. on his recent tour out of concern for fans who might be subject to federal immigration raids outside his shows.

A similarly unsurprising sight were the “ICE OUT” pins worn by Billie Eilish and Finneas. But viewers might not have expected to see the buttons attached to Justin and Hailey Bieber, who don’t normally address American politics.

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM: ‘Mayhem,’ Lady Gaga

“I’ve been making music since I was a little girl and every time I’m here, I still feel like I need to pinch myself," she said in her acceptance speech.

BEST CONTEMPORARY COUNTRY ALBUM: ‘Beautifully Broken,’ Jelly Roll

“I believe that music had the power to change my life, and God had the power to change my life," he said in his acceptance speech. "I want to tell y’all right now: Jesus is for everybody, Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by no music label. Jesus is Jesus.”

Kendrick Lamar is now the most-awarded rapper in Grammys history

Kendrick Lamar stands atop hip-hop’s Grammy hill: He’s now the most-awarded rapper in the ceremony’s history. So far, he’s won four awards including best rap song, melodic rap performance, rap performance and rap album. His latest victory of the night means Lamar broke Jay-Z’s record to become the rapper with the most career Grammys. Jay-Z has 25; after he took home rap album, Lamar’s total is 26. He entered with the most Grammy nominations with nine. He’s also up for album of the year.

“It’s an honor to be here,” he said in his acceptance speech. He was presented the award by Queen Latifah and Doechii. “Hip-hop is always going to be right here. ... We’re gonna be having the culture with us.”

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM: ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos,’ Bad Bunny

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out,” Bad Bunny said, accepting his award. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans.”

What’s eligible for a Grammy?

Recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Aug. 31, 2024 and Aug. 30, 2025 were eligible for nominations.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend,” up for six Grammys, released just one day before the cutoff. Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl,” on the other hand, dropped in October and will have to wait until the 2027 show.

BEST NEW ARTIST: Olivia Dean

“I wanna say I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant," Dean said in her acceptance speech. “I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated.”

Who’s up for best new artist?

The best new artist award is for musicians, duos or groups who produce at least five songs or an album, and who have recently made waves in music culture. Up for the Grammy:

BEST RAP ALBUM: ‘GNX,’ Kendrick Lamar

“I’m not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music,” the best rap album winner said.

The year’s notable snubs

What was that? Lorde and her latest album “Virgin” were shut out this year. Her previous project “Solar Power” got the silent treatment at the 2022 awards.

And no blinding lights for The Weeknd, who called the award show “corrupt” over a previous snub but seemed to squash the beef with a return to the Grammys stage last year. His album “Hurry Up Tomorrow” was submitted in over a dozen categories but wasn’t recognized.

There are no rap or country artists in the best new artist lineup, despite artists like Ella Langley and Megan Moroney having big years.

Sabrina Carpenter has baggage to claim

After Trevor Noah’s monologue, Sabrina Carpenter took flight with an airport-themed rendition of “Manchild.”

Carpenter had an elaborate set for her performance in a faux airline terminal. There was a giant arrivals/departures board in the old style of numbers and letters that flipped instead of today’s digital version.

Noah jokes like it’s 1999

Host Trevor Noah said in his opening monologue that Ms. Lauryn Hill is performing tonight, for the first time since 1999.

“Do you understand how long ago that is?” he said from a circular platform in the middle of the audience. “Back in 1999, the president had had a sex scandal, people thought computers were about to destroy the world, and Diddy was arrested.”

Don Lemon is at the Grammys

Don Lemon posed on the red carpet with his husband Tim Malone and singer Brandi Carlile, who kissed him on the cheek.

Lemon was originally in town to cover the Grammys, but was arrested and hit with federal civil rights charges over his previous coverage of an anti-immigration enforcement protest at a Minnesota church. He was released from custody Friday.

In a statement posted to social media, Lemon said his actions were protected by the First Amendment and that he “will not be silenced.”

What will Trevor Noah say?

All eyes will be on the six-time host, who has usually kept overt politics out of his duties, but has had a few zingers for President Donald Trump.

Reacting to Bad Bunny’s sizzling opening performance in 2023, Trevor Noah raved: “Absolutely incredible! You know, every time I listen to him, I get hips I never knew I had. It even makes Trump want to learn Spanish.”

Trump also got zinged in 2025 in his monologue, with the comedian quipping that “there’s been a few changes in Washington, so I’m going to enjoy tonight, because it may be my last time I get to host anything in this country.”

Sunday caps Noah’s run that started in 2021 as the world emerged from the pandemic and endured against a backdrop of wars, wildfires and federal agents clashing with protesters in U.S. cities.

An apt opening for the Grammys

The Grammys are underway with a high-octane performance of “APT.” by Bruno Mars and Rosé.

Chappell Roan ‘started a movement,’ Sabrina Carpenter says

Sabrina Carpenter couldn’t help but note how quiet the photographers were on the Grammys carpet, exclaiming: “Chappell (Roan) really started, she started a movement.”

During the 2024 MTV Music Awards, Roan confronted a photographer on the carpet who seemingly told her to “shut the f--- up,” sparking a conversation about red carpet etiquette.

The Osbournes speak ahead of ‘very emotional’ ceremony

On the red carpet, the Osbourne family spoke about what will be their first Grammy awards since their patriarch, Ozzy Osbourne died last year. He’ll receive a special tribute during the in memoriam segment.

“We were at sound check the other day, and it’s going to be quite the show,” Jack Osbourne said.

“It’s going to be very emotional for me,” Kelly Osbourne added.

6 legends receive the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement Award

Chaka Khan, Cher, Carlos Santana, Paul Simon, Fela Kuti and Whitney Houston received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy at the Grammys Special Merit Awards on Saturday night.

“Music has been my prayer, my healing, my joy, my truth,” Khan said as she accepted the award. “Through it, I saved my life.”

She was the only recipient who appeared at the ceremony at the small Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on the eve of Sunday’s main Grammys ceremony.

Family accepted the Lifetime Achievement Awards for the Nigerian Afrobeat legend Kuti, who died in 1997, and the singing superstar Houston, who died in 2012.

The audience gave a collective moan of disappointment when academy President Harvey Mason jr. said Cher wasn’t there.

▶ Read our dispatch from the event

A few storylines to watch

There is a plethora of potential history-making moments at this year’s award show — and some that already have happened. Here are a few to keep in mind:

A change to who gets considered a ‘new’ artist

The best new artist category is constantly evolving as the Grammys try to keep up with ever-complicated measures of fame. A screening committee determines whether artists have attained the necessary “breakthrough or prominence” required for nomination.

But there’s a new exception this year: acts featured on previous album of the year nominees are now considered new enough for eligibility. Their contributions just have to fall below 20% of the album’s playing time.

The Grammys embrace the cheese — quite literally

The star attraction inside the Crypto.com Arena is a, wait for it, 640-pound (290-kilogram) block of cheddar cheese.

Which would be totally on brand if the Grammys were being held in Wisconsin.

The block is inspired by multiple musical genres, with guitars, mics, and keyboards carved into it.

The sculpture is drawing puzzled looks and questions from the well-dressed crowd eager to pose with it.

Nearby is a grilled cheese station that’s using the excess cheese trimmed from sculpture for artisan sammies selling for $22 each.

Shaboozey speaks through tears about his family’s sacrifices and immigrant roots

First-time Grammy winner Shaboozey became emotional backstage as he reflected on immigration, his family’s sacrifices and why he felt compelled to address the topic publicly.

He reflected on the broader role immigrants play in American life and music.

“When I think about the people who made my life easier or helped me along the way, we’re all from somewhere else,” said Shaboozey, who won best country duo/group performance with Jelly Roll. He described watching his mother work long shifts as a registered nurse to support their family.

“Country music itself is an immigrant story,” he said.

Asked why he spoke on the subject, Shaboozey said it was personal, not political.

“That’s my lineage,” he said. “That’s who I am.”

9 categories left to go!

Whew. At more than 3 1/2 hours, the Premiere Ceremony has concluded. While a whopping 86 Grammy categories were announced, there’s more to go for the telecast.

If you’re wondering why it takes the telecast another 3 1/2 hours to hand out nine awards, don’t forget about the 19 or so performances promised.

A Grammy for an 8-year-old

The father-daughter combo of Fyütch and Aura V won the Grammy for best children’s album, and at 8 years old she is among the youngest winners ever.

One of country music’s Peasall sisters also won a Grammy at 8, and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy got one at 9.

Aura V's father in an impassioned speech said “shoutout to Ms. Rachel, she ain’t on this record but she’s doing God’s work!”

The Dalai Lama beats a Supreme Court justice

The Dalai Lama won a Grammy for his narration of the audiobook “Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.” Among his competition: Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was expected to attend the Grammys.

The Dalai Lama was not there to accept the award, but Rufus Wainwright did so on his behalf.

J Balvin says the political moment is personal

The Colombian singer said that even though he isn’t facing immigration enforcement like others in the Latino community, he stills want to support his people.

“I used to paint houses in Orlando, I used to work with a lot of people who were really hustling and trying to make a better future,” J Balvin said.

“So it’s the fact that I felt it, I lived it, too, you know. So it’s even better when you really know how it feels,” he said. “But also it’s beautiful when people are with us who don’t know how it feels.”

He’s nominated for best música urbana album for his project “Mixteip.”

Steven Spielberg is the newest EGOT

Steven Spielberg completed the awards grand slam and joined the EGOT club.

His Grammy win for the film “Music by John Williams” can go in his trophy case next to his three Oscars, four Primetime Emmys (and many more daytime Emmys) and a Tony as a producer of the musical “A Strange Loop.”

He’s the 22nd member of the EGOT club, joining Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg and many others.

Spielberg released a statement saying “Thank you to all the Grammy voters, whose recognition of ‘Music by John Williams’ means the world to me.”

Artists don anti-ICE pins

Entertainment’s awards season has coincided with the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign in Minneapolis, forcing artists to decide whether and how to join the growing cultural revolt against immigration crackdowns.

Those questions again surfaced Sunday as music’s biggest stars walked the red carpet at the Grammys. Activists spent the week pressing celebrities to don pins protesting the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence in cities, working with their teams to spread the message and circulating them at the many events leading up to the ceremony.

Organizers saw a stronger showing of support Sunday than at last month’s Golden Globes.

“These are folks who are known for six-stage shows, crazy costumes, being kind of rebellious, punk rock — like that’s the music industry. And so, I think it makes sense that we would see good support,” Maremoto Executive Director Jess Morales Rocketto said. “These pins are about so much more than a red carpet moment. It’s about people taking a stand and doing what they can to show up to say that ICE should be out of our communities.”

▶ Read more about the anti-ICE pins on the Grammys carpet

How the AP’s live show comes together

Our team of hosts spends weeks preparing for the hourslong live show, researching the less well-known categories (“Category 73: best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media,” anyone?) and reaching out to representatives of the biggest pop stars to ask them to stop and chat with us on Grammys day.

“I think what sets AP’s live show apart is the wealth of music knowledge that we have between our three hosts. We all have different respective music tastes, and that means that we are pretty much ready to speak with whoever comes to say hi!” says Liam McEwan, who is hosting alongside Leslie Ambriz and Gary Gerard Hamilton.

We adorn the space with simple black curtains and add color with a spray of flowers on top of our AP podium. As the talent wrangler, I have access to the full red carpet to find nominees and other musicians as they make their way into the arena and bring them over to be interviewed.

“My highlights from past shows include interviewing hip-hop legends that I grew up listening to during our first live show, interviewing Omar Apollo and The Marias the year they received their first nominations and celebrating Grammy wins with winners from the Premiere Ceremony on the red carpet,” Ambriz says.

Joni Mitchell accepts award for best historical album

Joni Mitchell took the stage at the Grammys to accept the award for best historical album for “Archives Vol 4, The Asylum Years.”

“Good evening ladies and gentleman!” she said, standing next to fellow winner Patrick Milligan.

After a stretch of silence, she said “Oh I won?” then talked about the records of the era covered by the release, including “Court and Spark” and “For the Roses.” She said she was mad at the music business and wanted to put a “horse’s ass” on the latter’s cover but said they wouldn’t let her.

“I’m very honored to receive a Grammy for those records,” Mitchell, wearing an “ICE OUT” pin, said. “Thank you. I guess that’s it.”

The album covers that inspired ... the album cover nominees

▶ Read more about the best album cover category, and this year’s nominees

New country categories confound

Country albums have been split in two this year, but it might be hard to tell the difference between the two sets of nominees.

A best traditional country album has been added, while the existing category has been renamed best contemporary country album.

The traditional nominees include Willie Nelson’s “Oh What A Beautiful World,” his son Lukas Nelson’s “American Romance,”Charley Crockett’s “Dollar A Day,” Margo Price’s “Hard Headed Woman” and Zach Top’s “Ain’t In It For My Health.”

The contemporary entries are Kelsea Ballerini’s “Patterns,” Tyler Childers’ “Snipe Hunter,” Eric Church’s “Evangeline vs. The Machine,” Jelly Roll’s “Beautifully Broken” and Miranda Lambert’s “Postcards from Texas.”

Some think the split was brought on by Beyoncé winning best country album last year for “Cowboy Carter.” The Recording Academy president says the changes had been in the works, though.

How many performances can we expect to see?

Nineteen or so, telecast producers told the AP. In addition to all the best new artist nominees, performers include Bruno Mars, Rosé, Tyler, the Creator, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Clipse and Pharrell Williams.

Kehlani calls out ICE onstage

Accepting her Grammy for best R&B performance, Kehlani wore an “ICE OUT” pin and ended her speech with, “F--- ICE.” The previous award recipient, non-classical songwriter of the year Amy Allen, also wore a pin.

Yungblud reme

mbers Ozzy Osbourne

“The last time I saw Ozzy Osbourne, he asked me if there was anything he could do for me,” Yungblud recounted, standing next to Sharon Osbourne onstage and accepting the best rock performance award. Yungblud’s response? The music was enough. The singer is part of a tribute tonight to the late rock star

Mariah Carey’s secret grunge album was part of her MusiCares tribute

Mariah Carey has blended pop, R&B, gospel and hip-hop into hit songs over five decades. But it was hearing a couple of cuts off her 1990s secret grunge album that had the superstar on her feet clapping.

Foo Fighters blasted through “Someone’s Ugly Daughter” with Taylor Momsen on lead vocals. They followed up with “Love is a Scam” as Carey sang along from her front table.

Carey was honored for her musical achievements and philanthropic efforts as MusiCares Person of the Year on Friday night, two days before the Grammy Awards. The award is given in the week ahead of the Grammys by MusiCares, a charity that supports musicians in need.

“She is one of one,” longtime collaborator Babyface said. “Mariah, you are every songwriter and producer’s dream. You strike a lot of gold. You are a blueprint of a great songwriter.”

▶ Read more from our dispatch from the event

Spielberg gets a Grammy

Steven Spielberg has a Grammy to go with his three Oscars. He won best music film as a producer of “Music by John Williams.”

‘Sinners’ sinks teeth into Grammys

“Sinners” won a pair of Grammys days after getting a record 16 Oscar nominations. It won best compilation soundtrack for visual media and best score soundtrack for visual media.

And the first Grammy goes to...

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s “Defying Gravity,” which won best pop duo/group performance. Neither was on hand to accept it.

Just how many Grammy Awards are there?

There are 95 awards at this year’s Grammys, including two new ones: best album cover and best traditional country album.

All those awards can’t fit into a three-hour telecast, so most of them — 86, to be precise — are presented at the Premiere Ceremony.

But the major awards — including album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist — are presented during the main awards ceremony.

The Premier

e Ceremony is underway

The pre-telecast awards ceremony, where the majority of the Grammys are handed out, opens with a performance of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star” performed by Israel Houghton, Lila Ike, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose and Trombone Shorty.

The ceremony is being hosted by Darren Criss. Presenters — who announce batches of awards — include Édgar Barrera, Jesse Welles, Jimmy Jam, Sierra Hull, Trombone Shorty, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Dave Koz. Performers include Zara Larsson, Spiritbox, Tasha Combs Leonard and Criss and “Maybe Happy Ending” co-star Helen J. Shen.

What is the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony?

The Grammys have nearly 100 awards to hand out. There’s simply not enough time to fit all of that, plus performances and acceptance speeches, into a three-hour, prime-time telecast. That’s where the Premiere Ceremony comes in.

The Premiere Ceremony runs for three hours, starting at 12:30 p.m. Pacific/3:30 p.m. Eastern. It’s where categories like best audiobook narration are handed out and it’s often where many stars earn their EGOT — like Viola Davis, in 2023 — or where people more famous for realms outside entertainment — like Barack Obama and Michelle Obama — pick up a Grammy. (The Obamas have two Grammys each.)

Cheat sheet: The top nominees

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine nominations including nods in record, song and album of the year for “GNX.” It’s the third time he’s netted simultaneous nominations in the night’s biggest categories.

Trailing close behind are Lady Gaga and her “Mayhem,” Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut with seven nominations each.

Leon Thomas, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny and audio engineer Serban Ghenea follow with six.

Best album cover is a standalone category for the first time in 50 years

The nominees for the return of the best album cover category are Wet Leg’s “Moisturizer,” Bad Bunny’s “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Tyler, the Creator’s “Chromakopia,” Perfume Genius’ “Glory” and Djo’s “The Crux.” The award goes to the project’s art directors, which includes recording artists in all cases except for “Glory.”

In recent years, covers had been assessed as part of the best recording package category, which considers all physical materials and images. The package for Charli xcx’s “Brat,” with its pop culture-infiltrating green, won last year. That category lives on this year too, with a different crop of nominees.

For the creative teams, the standalone cover award amplifies what goes into building the visual worlds of music. “When a cover in a campaign hits right,” photographer Neil Krug, nominated for “The Crux,” told the AP, “it’s part of the language and the fabric of what makes a great record a great record.”

▶ Read more about the best album cover category, and this year’s nominees