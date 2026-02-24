The Latest: Northeast snowstorm forces millions to stay home, disrupts flights and closes schools

The Latest:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is tallying up the snowfall

The agency said early Tuesday that Rhode Island gets top honors for 37.9 inches, a preliminary state record, at the airport in Providence. And as of 3 a.m., snow totals weren’t complete for Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, where the storm’s remnants were passing through. Other top state accumulations so far:

White House says FEMA working despite funding lapse to restore power across blizzard-battered Northeast

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is “on the ground” working with state and local authorities to restore power, even though the agency is operating without a budget.

More than 350,000 customers in the Northeast were without electricity Tuesday morning, according to Poweroutage.com, which tracks outages nationwide.

“The Trump administration is on it,” Leavitt said, when asked for the administration’s message to those getting by without electricity.

A fight in Congress over federal immigration officers has led to a lapse in funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which houses FEMA.

Thousands of flights remain canceled

Roughly 2,200 flights in and out of the United States were canceled Tuesday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Most of the cancellations involved Boston and the New York City area’s three major airports, affecting about half of all departing flights. About 14 percent of departing flights were canceled at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport’s operational pause remained in effect Tuesday as authorities assessed conditions. The airport paused all flights Monday as it dealt with nearly 38 inches (97 centimeters) of snow, according to the Weather Service, breaking a record of 28.6 inches (72.6 centimeters) set in 1978. The airport is in Warwick, six miles south of Providence, the state capital.

Power outages remain, mostly in coastal Massachusetts

The nor’easter may have moved on, but there are still a lot of power outages.

More than 350,000 customers in the Northeast were without electricity Tuesday morning, according to Poweroutage.com, which tracks outages across the country. Outages reached over 600,000 during the peak of the storm Monday. Most are in Massachusetts.

Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and other coastal communities experienced the worst of the storm and suffered the most severe damage, Eversource said. Power restoration was expected to take multiple days, the utility said.

About 20% of Massachusetts households depend on electricity for heating. Most heat their homes with natural gas, and another 20% use fuel oil or kerosene, according to Census estimates.

Some NYC schoolchildren have a dodgy journey back to school

This is just a regular school day in New York City for more than a million students in the nation’s largest public school system — the mayor said so, and invited kids to pelt him with snowballs over his decision.

Many students and their caregivers seemed open to taking Mamdani up on that snowball idea as they scrambled over mountainous snow banks and dodged salt spreaders during the Tuesday morning drop-off.

“We’re walking on thin ice here. One more day would’ve been fine,” said Danielle Obloj, the parent of a Brooklyn 5th grader. “They should never have let these kids come back to school.”

Others, meanwhile, hailed the city’s efforts at snow-clearing.

“It was much better than last time — an easy commute, no problems whatsoever,” said Raul Garcia, as he exited a cab with his three school-age children. “We thought it was going to be really bad walking, but looking at the streets, they’re so clean.”

NYPD officers were pelted with snowballs in Washington Square Park

A massive snowball fight erupted Monday in New York City’s Washington Square Park as the blizzard wound down, but it wasn’t all fun and games.

A viral video showed two very outnumbered police officers being pelted by snowballs — and shoving some of the people throwing them — in frustration as they tried to get away.

City police commissioner Jessica Tisch posted that the NYPD is aware of the video, calling the behavior “disgraceful” and “criminal.”

New York City schools are scheduled to be back in person

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that schools would be back in person on Tuesday, drawing questions about how feasible that is with snow still piled along sidewalks.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said schools should remain closed, while Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, described the situation as “a big mess.”

“There’s going to be low attendance of students, you’re going to have low attendance of staff because people don’t know if they can travel, if they can get to schools,” he said.

Mamdani's schools chief, Chancellor Kamar Samuels, said in a post on X, “We are confident in our decision to reopen.”