The Latest: Israeli strikes kill 12 more people in Lebanon. Oil storage facility in Tehran targeted

Meanwhile, two border guards in Kuwait were killed when a swarm of missiles and drones hit the Gulf country.

On Saturday, an Israeli attack hit an oil storage facility in Tehran, which sent up pillars of fire that could be seen in Associated Press video as a glow against the night sky. It appeared to be the first time a civil industrial facility has been targeted in the war.

The war, which erupted on Feb. 28 after joint U.S.-Israeli strikes hit Iran, has so far killed at least 1,230 people in the Islamic Republic, more than 300 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials.

Here is the latest:

An Iranian drone damages a water desalination plant in Bahrain

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry provided the information.

3 wounded in Bahrain from shrapnel following a missile attack

The shrapnel fell over a university building in Muharraq city in Bahrain Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Interior Ministry said fragments of a missile also caused material damage.