The Latest: Israel stops missile fired from Yemen as concerns about Houthis entering the war rise

Before the attack from Yemen, there appeared to be a breakthrough as Tehran agreed to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel struck Iran’s nuclear facilities hours after threatening to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran on Friday. Iran vowed to retaliate and struck a base in Saudi Arabia that U.S. officials said wounded at least 10 U.S. service members, two of them seriously.

Here is the latest:

Oman reports drone attack on Salalah port

Oman said the strike hit Salalah port Saturday morning, wounding a foreign worker.

The government media office said the two-drone attack also damaged a crane.

Sirens sound in Bahrain ahead of a potential attack

Sirens sounded in Bahrain Saturday morning, ahead of a potential attack, authorities said.

The Interior Ministry urged people to head to the nearest safe location.

Saudi base faced an onslaught of Iranian missiles and drones in an attack that wounded US troops

Iran fired six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan air base in a Friday attack, according to a person briefed on the assault.

The Iranian assault wounded at least 15 U.S. service members, including five who were seriously hurt in the attack, according to the person who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. U.S. officials initially reported that at least 10 U.S. troops were injured, including two who were seriously wounded.