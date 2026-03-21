The Latest: Israel says attacks on Iran to ramp up as Trump mulls ‘winding down’ military operations

The war, meanwhile, has shown no signs of abating.

Iran said its Natanz nuclear facility was hit in an airstrike Saturday but that there has been no radiation leakage. Israel said Iran continued to fire missiles at it early Saturday, while Saudi Arabia said it downed 20 drones in just a couple of hours in the country’s eastern region, which is home to major oil installations. The defense ministry said there were no injuries or damage.

The death toll has risen to more than 1,300 people in Iran, more than 1,000 people in Lebanon, 15 in Israel and 13 U.S. military members in the region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.

Here is the latest:

36 Iranian drones and missiles launched at Jordan in war’s third week

Jordan’s military said on Saturday this week’s attacks, which involved at least 14 missiles, left a child injured.

That brought the total number of wounded to 24 since war’s Feb. 28 start.

Over the last three weeks, a total of 240 missiles and drones have been fired at Jordan, the military said.

What is the Diego Garcia air base?

The Diego Garcia air base is home to about 2,500 mostly American personnel and has supported U.S. military operations from Vietnam to Iraq, Afghanistan and strikes on Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Diego Garcia is part of the Chagos Islands, a remote archipelago in the middle of the Indian Ocean off the tip of India. The islands have been under British control since 1814.

They are at the center of a U.K. spat with President Donald Trump over Britain’s plans to hand sovereignty of the Chagos archipelago to Mauritius. Britain would then lease back the Diego Garcia base.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer says that will safeguard the future of the base, which is currently vulnerable to legal challenge. The Trump administration initially welcomed the deal, but in January Trump called it “an act of GREAT STUPIDITY.”

Attack on Diego Garcia raises questions about range of Iran's missiles

Iran currently has a self-imposed limit on its ballistic missile program, limiting their range to 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles).

That puts all of the Mideast and some of Eastern Europe in range, but Diego Garcia would be far beyond it.

However, U.S. officials long have alleged Iran’s space program could allow it to build intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Britain condemns Iran's “reckless attacks” on Diego Garcia air base

Britain has condemned “Iran’s reckless attacks” after its military fired missiles at the U.K.-U.S. air base on the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

U.K. officials have not given details of the attempted strike, which was unsuccessful. It’s unclear how close the missiles came to the base, which is about 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) from Iran.

The Ministry of Defense said Saturday that Iran’s “lashing out across the region and holding hostage the Strait of Hormuz, are a threat to British interests and British allies.”

Britain has not participated in U.S-Israeli attacks on Iran, but has allowed American bombers to use U.K. bases to attack Iran’s missile sites.

On Friday, the British government said U.S. bombers can also use U.K. bases, including Diego Garcia, in operations to prevent Iran attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran targeted the base before that U.K. statement.

Israel says attacks on Iran will be ramped up, war will continue

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said attacks against Iran will “increase significantly” in the coming week.

Katz spoke Saturday, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was considering “winding down” military operations in the Mideast.

“This week, the intensity of the attacks that the IDF and the U.S. military will carry out against the Iranian terrorist regime and against the infrastructures on which it relies will increase significantly,” Katz said in a video statement.

UN Atomic agency says no reported increase in radiation levels at Natanz nuclear facility

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a social media post Saturday that Iran has informed it of the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility.

The IAEA said it was looking into the report, adding that “no increase in off-site radiation levels reported.”

Russia says it remains Iran's loyal friend and reliable partner

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message Saturday congratulating Iranians on the new year festival Nowruz that he wished them to “overcome these severe trials with dignity.” The Kremlin press service also quoted Putin as sayin that “Moscow remains Tehran’s loyal friend and reliable partner.”

UAE reports missile and drone attacks

The United Arab Emirates' Defense Ministry said Saturday that it has responded to three ballistic missiles and eight drones.

Iran says airstrike targets its Natanz nuclear facility

Iran's official news agency Mizan said Saturday's airstrike on the country's Natanz nuclear facility did not result in any radiation leakage.

Natanz, Iran’s main enrichment site, was hit in the first week of the war and several buildings appeared damaged, according to satellite images.

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said that “no radiological consequence” was expected from that earlier strike.

The nuclear facility, located nearly 220 kilometers (135 miles) southeast of Tehran, had been targeted by Israeli airstrikes in the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025, and by the United States.

Israel says Iranian missile fragments strike a kindergarten in central Israel, no casualties

Israeli army spokesman Nadav Shoshani on Saturday posted a video on X showing a damaged building that he said was a kindergarten.

He said it was hit by fragments of an Iranian missile. There are no reports of casualties.

Iraq says attack on its intelligence headquarters has killed an officer

In a statement, the National Intelligence Service described Saturday's drone strike as a “terrorist attack” and vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

Earlier Saturday, Gen. Saad Maan, head of the Iraqi Security Media Cell said the drone targeted Service's headquarters in Baghdad’s Mansour area.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

South Korea says it’s talking with Tehran on securing energy routes

South Korea says it’s also in talks with Iran after Iran’s foreign minister said Teheran may allow Japanese vessels to pass the Strait of Hormuz.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday in a statement it was having “multifaceted” talks with Iran and other related nations to find ways to “protect our citizens and secure energy transport routes.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Kyodo news agency Friday that Tehran is ready to facilitate the passage of Japanese vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and that negotiations with Tokyo are ongoing.

Iran's president says his country doesn't have “any dispute” with its neighbors

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on social media Saturday that the "only beneficiary of our differences is the Zionist entity,” referring to Israel.

Iran holds funeral services for intelligence minister, Revolutionary Guard spokesperson

Iran held a funeral service Saturday for Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib in the holy city of Qom, a center of Shiite Muslim shrines and scholarship, the Islamic Republic’s state-run media reported.

Khatib was killed in an Israeli strike last week. He was one of the top Iranian officials killed in the war including the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

A funeral procession was also held Saturday for Revolutionary Guard spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini, who was killed a day earlier in an Israeli strike, according to Iran’s state-run media.

Iran’s state TV and other semiofficial outlets aired footage showing funeral prayers they said were for Naini.

Sirens sound in Israel

Sirens sounded in Israel Saturday morning as the military said it was responding to a missile attack from Iran.

Israel strikes targets in Tehran and Beirut

The Israeli military said early Saturday it was striking targets in Tehran.

The announcement came shortly after the military said it had begun a wave of strikes targeting Hezbollah positions across the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon.

Hours earlier, the army renewed evacuation warnings for seven neighborhoods in Beirut’s suburbs, prompting some residents to fire gunshots to alert families who had returned to flee.

No casualties were immediately reported.

United Airlines prepares for oil to reach $175 a barrel

The airline’s CEO said the company is also preparing for oil to not return to $100 a barrel until the end of next year.

Scott Kirby said in a message to United employees on Friday that jet fuel prices that have more than doubled in the last three weeks already would cost the airline $11 billion a year if they remain where they are now.

The price of Brent crude has zigzagged from roughly $70 per barrel before the Iran war began to as high as $119.50 this week.

Of United’s worst-case assumption, Kirby said, “I think there’s a good chance it won’t be that bad, but ... there isn’t much downside for us to preparing for that outcome.”