The Latest: Iran says nuclear facilities have been targeted after Israel warns attacks will escalate

Facing a convulsing stock market, Trump on Thursday extended a deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz until April 6, saying Iran asked for the grace period and that talks were going “very well,” despite the fact Iran continues to publicly insist it is not negotiating with the White House on a 15-point proposal to end the conflict.

The war has killed more than 1,900 people in Iran and nearly 1,100 in Lebanon. Eighteen people have died in Israel, while four Israeli soldiers have also been killed in Lebanon. Thirteen U.S. military members have died, as well as a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.

Here is the latest:

Turkish foreign minister says he will meet with Egyptian, Saudi and Pakistani counterparts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced Friday night that he will be meeting with his Egyptian, Saudi and Pakistani counterparts in Pakistan over the weekend regarding the war in Iran.

Fidan was asked about Turkey’s role in the war during an interview with private news channel A Haber, where he said telephone diplomacy was ongoing and that they were currently in the middle of a “difficult and painful” process.

He also added that Turkey was working to prevent the escalation of mistrust between Iran and its Gulf neighbors, who are under attack by Tehran.

“That’s exactly the scenario Israel wants, for the Muslim countries engaging in a long-term regional war,” Fidan said.

Cargo arriving at Iraq’s main port halved because of war as Iraq looks to alternative routes, official says

Cargo volumes have fallen by roughly 50% since the war began at Umm Qasr, Iraq’s primary deep-water sea port, according to local port officials.

Port director Mohammed Taher Fadhil said Friday traditional shipping routes are no longer viable and that with direct access blocked via the Strait of Hormuz, shipping companies are resorting to costly and time-consuming alternatives.

Large mother ships are now rerouted to Khor Fakkan Port, located along the Gulf of Oman. From there, cargo is offloaded and transported overland by truck to Sharjah before being reloaded onto smaller vessels bound for Umm Qasr.

This multi-step process has significantly increased both delivery times and transportation costs, he said.

Price surge leads to new calls to suspend federal gas tax

As U.S. gas prices approach $4 a gallon amid the conflict in Iran, members of Congress are pushing to suspend the federal gasoline tax.

Lawmakers say the action would provide much-needed relief for families and businesses that rely on their cars and trucks to get around. President Donald Trump said he has “thought about” suspending it but suggested states should look at suspending their taxes on fuel.

The federal gas tax, currently set at 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon on diesel fuel, provides more than $23 billion per year in revenue for federal highway and public transit programs.

Trump cannot suspend the federal tax on his own. Congress would have to approve the move.

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IAEA investigates damages caused by strike on Iran facility

The IAEA is looking into the damage caused by a strike on Iran’s Shahid Rezayee Nejad Yellow Cake Production Facility in Yazd province. The agency said on X that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported.

Earlier on Friday, the U.S. and Israel launched multiple attacks on industrial and nuclear sites in Iran just hours after Israel threatened to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran.

Turkish Foreign Minister to meet up with regional counterparts in Pakistan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he will meet with his Egyptian, Saudi and Pakistani counterparts in Pakistan over the weekend regarding the Iran war.

Speaking to private news channel A Haber Friday night, Fidan said telephone diplomacy was ongoing and that they were currently in a “difficult and painful” process.

Iran’s foreign minister vows ‘HEAVY price’ for strikes on industrial sites

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Israel struck two of his country’s largest steel factories, a power plant and nuclear sites, among other infrastructure that were hit earlier in the day.

“Israel claims it acted in coordination with the U.S. Attack contradicts POTUS extended deadline for diplomacy. Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes,” he wrote on X.

The U.S. and Israel launched multiple attacks on industrial and nuclear sites in Iran just hours after Israel threatened to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said that the strikes posed no risk of contamination, according to state media. Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned about retaliatory operations and urged workers at industrial companies in the region with U.S. shareholders to leave their workplaces immediately.

Iran forbids its sports teams from traveling to ‘hostile’ countries

Iran has banned its sports teams from traveling to countries it considers “hostile,” Iranian state TV reported Thursday ahead of Tractor FC’s scheduled soccer game in Saudi Arabia.

The ban announced by Iran’s Ministry of Sports in Tehran didn’t mention the World Cup which starts June 11 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The ministry’s statement singled out the Tractor game against Shabab Al Ahli of Dubai that was set to be played in Saudi Arabia. It’s a playoff game in the Asian Champions League Elite.

“The presence of national and club teams in countries that are considered hostile and are unable to ensure the security of Iranian athletes and team members is prohibited until further notice,” it said.

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Iranian envoy: Tehran will ‘facilitate and expedite’ humanitarian aid through Strait of Hormuz

Ali Bahreini, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said Friday that Tehran has accepted a request from the world body to allow the safe passage of critical humanitarian aid and agriculture shipments through the critical waterway.

“This measure reflects Iran’s continued commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and ensuring that essential aid reaches those in need without delay,” Bahreini said in a post on X.

The statement comes hours after the U.N. announced a task force to address the ripple effects the Iran war has had on crucial aid getting through.

Russia is sending upgraded drones used in the Ukraine war to Iran, officials say

Russia is sending a shipment of drones to Iran including upgraded versions of the drone technology that Tehran originally supplied to Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. and European officials told The Associated Press.

Iran has been firing drone barrages at Israel, its Gulf neighbors and U.S. bases across the Middle East for more than a month following the U.S. and Israeli attack on the country. While Iran has its own stocks of Shahed drones, Russia has made improvements to the design during the war in Ukraine, including adding better navigation capabilities.

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Analysis: 1 month into war, Iran is using insurgent tactics and holding the world economy hostage

One month into their war with Iran, the United States and Israel find themselves confronting an opponent that fights more like an insurgency than a nation — using increasingly limited resources to inflict maximum pain.

Despite being battered daily by airstrikes from two of the world’s most sophisticated militaries, Iran has shown it can still torment its Gulf Arab neighbors and Israel with missiles and drones and maintain a stranglehold on the world’s economy, primarily through threats.

Tehran’s ability to control the flow of traffic — and therefore the flow of oil — through the Strait of Hormuz is its biggest strategic advantage. And, in fact, it’s a tactic that Iran’s very own proxies have adopted for years under decades of its tutelage as the leader of the self-described “Axis of Resistance.”

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UN seeks support from Iran, US, Israel and others for initiative to get food and fertilizer through Strait of Hormuz

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been in contact with Iran’s foreign minister and the U.S. ambassador about his new task force to enable food, fertilizer and humanitarian aid to get through the Strait of Hormuz unhindered, the U.N. said.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres has also spoken to the foreign ministers of Egypt and Pakistan and Bahrain’s U.N. ambassador — but not yet to an official from Israel.

He called Iran’s support for the initiative “pretty critical,” and said the secretary-general plans to speak to Iran’s U.N. ambassador later Friday and will be making more calls.

Dujarric said the U.N. has a lot of past experience in verifying cargo and inspections in conflict zones — in the Black Sea earlier in the Ukraine war, in Yemen and in Gaza.

“We hope that all member states involved will support this” initiative, Dujarric said, stressing that the focus is strictly on meeting humanitarian needs and getting fertilizer to farmers and food to millions of people impacted by the Iran war — not on oil shipments.

IRGC warns workers at US- and Israel-linked industries to leave workplaces over retaliatory operations

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said workers at industrial companies in the region either with U.S. shareholders or allied with Israel should leave their workplaces immediately, citing retaliatory operations underway, according to Iranian state media, IRNA.

Meanwhile, Seyed Majid Moosavi, IRGC’s Aerospace Force commander, issued a stark warning on X, threatening retaliatory responses meant to harm interest of United States and Israel in the region.

“You tested us once before; the world has once again seen that you yourselves started playing with fire and attacking infrastructure. This time, the equation will no longer be ‘an eye for an eye’, just wait,” he wrote on X.

The warnings came after the U.S. and Israel launched multiple attacks on industrial and nuclear sites in Iran on Friday, targeting a heavy-water plant and a yellowcake production plant were struck, IRNA reported earlier. Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said that the strikes posed no risk of contamination, according to state media.

UN sets up task force to get humanitarian aid and agriculture through Strait of Hormuz

The United Nations on Friday announced the creation of a new task force focused on addressing the rippling effects the Iran war has had on humanitarian aid and agriculture production getting through the critical waterway.

“While the Secretary-General is committed to making every effort to achieve a comprehensive and durable settlement of the conflict, immediate action is essential to mitigate these consequences,” Stephane Dujarric, the U.N. spokesperson, said during a daily briefing.

The task force will include representatives from the world body’s trade, maritime and commerce agencies, who will focus on developing and proposing technical mechanism to get critical aid through the strait. It will be modeled after similar U.N. initiatives, including the humanitarian operation in Gaza and the inspection and monitoring mechanism for Yemen.

Iran threatens to seize assets of celebrity critics

Iran’s judiciary has threatened to seize the property of soccer player Sardar Azmoun, two semiofficial news agencies say.

The celebrity athlete’s assets were on a list of 16 individuals judicial authorities in the northern province of Golestan planned on confiscating, according to the Fars news agency.

The list included Iranian musician Mohsen Yeghaneh, both agencies added.

The announcement follows threats from Iran’s hard-liner judicial chief that authorities planned to seize the assets of celebrities viewed as critical of the government.

Azmoun was dropped from Iran’s national team after a posting on his Instagram account showed a photo of him with political leaders of the United Arab Emirates.

After security forces shot thousands of anti-government protesters in early January, Yeghaneh posted a message on his Instagram saying “every compatriot whose blood is spilled on the ground waters the tree of hatred for the oppressor.”

Rubio says US objectives in Iran can be achieved without ground troops, which are en route

Saying “I won’t discuss military tactics,” Rubio stressed that most U.S. objectives in Iran are “ahead of schedule,” adding, “We can achieve them without any ground troops.”

Asked again what role aside from ground invasion the troops could play, Rubio said that Trump “has to be prepared for multiple contingencies” and that U.S. forces are available “to give the president maximum optionality and maximum, opportunity to adjust to contingencies should they emerge.”

Thousands of U.S. troops are en route to the region, including at least 1,000 from the 82nd Airborne Division.

Rubio: US wants a global plan to keep Strait of Hormuz open after strikes end

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open to shipping is likely to pose an “immediate challenge” even after the U.S. accomplishes its military objectives in Iran.

Speaking to reporters following a G7 meeting in France, Rubio said Iran may seek to set up a toll on the strait, an act that he said could cause significant economic damage to many nations around the globe.

He said the U.S. would seek international cooperation on a plan to keep the strait open after hostilities end.

“Not only is this illegal, it’s unacceptable. It’s dangerous to the world,” Rubio said of the possibility that Iran would seek to restrict traffic through the strait. “And it’s important that the world have a plan.”

Rubio echoes Trump in dismissing Russia’s role in helping Tehran during war

Leaving a G7 meeting in France, Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed reports Friday by TAssociated Press and others that Russia has provided Iran with information to help Tehran target U.S. military personnel and assets in the Middle East as the week-old war rages.

“Look ... let me put it to you this way. There is nothing Russia is doing for Iran that is in any way impeding or affecting our operation or the effectiveness,” Rubio told reporters on the tarmac.

Rubio says no military aid diverted from Ukraine to Middle East — but ‘it could’

Departing the G7 meeting in France, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that, “if the United States has a military need, whether it is to replenish our stocks or to fulfill some mission in the national interest of the United States, we’re always going to come first when it comes to our weapons.”

American Patriot air-defense missiles have been moved from Europe toward the Middle East as Washington redirects resources to its war on Iran.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Kyiv will “definitely” face shortages of Patriot systems because of the war against Iran.

“If we need something for America and it’s American, we’re going to keep it for America first,” Rubio said. “But as of now, that has not happened.”

Voices of young US conservatives criticizing Trump over war

“We did not want to see more wars. We wanted actual America-first policies, and Trump was very explicit about that,” Benjamin Williams, a 25-year-old marketing specialist for Young Americans for Liberty, said at the annual convention of the Conservative Political Action Conference. “It does feel like a betrayal, for sure.”

“I’m not happy,” said Auburn University sophomore Sean O’Brien. He said his support for Trump has slipped as he sends U.S. troops into the Middle East. Deploying them into Iran, he said, “would be full betrayal.”

“It seems like the love for him is plateauing. We see our party splitting apart and we’re supposed to be united,” said Tiffany Krieger, a 20-year-old sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh. “I think this issue with the war has put a line through the conservative movement.”

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Older US conservatives voicing support for Trump on war

— “I don’t believe he started a new war. He was acting in response to a 40-year-old war by Iran,” said Joe Ropar, 70, a retired defense contractor from McKinney, Texas. “How long were we supposed to wait? I think he did what he had to do when he had to do it.”

— “You campaign on what you want to do and then the world’s dynamics happen,” said Kelle Phillips, 61, an old author and religious instructor from Frisco, Texas. “I think the difference is if you have someone in the Iranian regime who wants to destroy America. You can’t reason with them.”

— Trump’s short-term goals in Iran shouldn’t concern people adverse to a long slog overseas, and his early campaign opposition to government overthrow was a preference, not an iron-clad promise, said James Scharre, 61. “Trump is a wise leader. He does what works. And I’m for it.”

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Iran says nuclear facilities have been targeted after Israel said attacks ‘will escalate and expand’

Iran state media says its nuclear facilities were attacked Friday, just hours after Israel threatened to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran.

A heavy-water plant and a yellowcake production plant were struck, IRNA reported. Yellowcake is a concentrated form of uranium after impurities are removed from the raw ore. Heavy water is used as a moderator in nuclear reactors.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said the Shahid Khondab Heavy Water Complex in Arak and the Ardakan yellowcake production plant in Yazd Province were targeted, the agency said. The strikes did not cause any casualties and there was no risk of contamination, it said. Israel also attacked the Arak plant last June.

Word of the attacks came after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed talks on ending the war were going well and gave Tehran more time to open the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has given no sign of backing down.

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Pakistan says UN chief Guterres expresses support for its peace efforts

Pakistan’s foreign minister said Friday that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call has praised and expressed full support for Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts aimed at ending war in the region.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on X that they discussed the evolving situation in West Asia and its implications for international peace and security.

Dar said he underscored the United Nations’ indispensable role in conflict prevention and resolution and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to diplomacy and dialogue as the only viable path to sustainable peace.

G7 foreign ministers call for immediate end to attacks on civilians

French foreign affairs minister Jean-Noël Barrot says G7 countries have adopted a declaration on Iran calling for an immediate halt to attacks against civilian populations and infrastructure.

“Nothing justifies deliberately targeting civilians during armed conflicts, nor carrying out attacks against diplomatic facilities,” Barrot told a press conference after a meeting with his G7 counterparts outside Paris.

“It also reaffirms the absolute necessity of permanently restoring free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” Barrot said.

Barrot said that Rubio, like other participants in these discussions, “wants that once the United States’ military objectives have been achieved, maritime security and freedom of navigation can be ensured in the Strait of Hormuz, as in all international waters around the world.”

World Food Program: Middle East conflict could push global food insecurity to 363 million

The WFP’s estimate for this year is up from a baseline of 318 million across 68 countries previously forecast for 2026. It takes into account data from 53 countries.

The agency cites the spike in energy prices due to the Middle East fighting as having the biggest impact on food prices, with low-income countries especially vulnerable.

Per capita incomes in poorer nations have not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and governments finances are tight as food prices have risen by 15% in a dozen countries, and by more than half in Venezuela, Iran and Sudan, the agency said.