The Latest: Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

When Phil sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter. If he hadn’t seen his shadow, that would have foretold an early arrival of spring.

This event at Gobbler’s Knob dates back over a century and has ties to ancient European farming traditions. The festivities have grown since the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day.”

The Latest:

Split vote among groundhogs and others regarding weather

Michael Venos, who tracks Groundhog Day predictions at countdowntogroundhogday.com, said the early results Monday indicated a split verdict.

Agreeing with Punxsutawney Phil that more winter weather is on the way this year are General Beauregard Lee, a Georgia groundhog; and groundhog mascot Dover Doug in Pennsylvania.

Also in the “more winter” camp are That Dog Named Gidget, a Havanese in New York; and opossum Birmingham Jill in Alabama.

Those predicting an early spring include groundhogs Buckeye Chuck in Ohio; Fig Newton in North Carolina; and Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia. They are joined by Benny the Bass, a fish in Ohio; and Pennsylvania ferret Jessup Giuseppe.

That’s just the start — Venos expects to tally about 100 events.

Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney Phil is predicting six more weeks of winter after his handlers said he saw his shadow outside his tree stump on Gobbler’s Knob.

The groundhog’s forecast was announced Monday by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club in rural Pennsylvania.

Cold weather greets Phil and the crowd of revelers

Icy temperatures Monday kept the crowd bundled up — by all accounts the mercury remained in the low single digits in the hours before the prognostication.

Dance music and probably a desire to stay warm kept people on the main stage dancing — including a cold looking beauty queen.

The Groundhog Day traditions include festive hats — and on Monday they were helping stave off the brutal cold.

The crowd and performers danced to tunes such as “Shout” And “Sunday Finest” in the cold weather.

It was 2 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 17 degrees Celsius) out, according to the National Weather Service.

Phil was expected out soon.

“Wake up Phil!”

The band “Juvenile Characteristics” sang “Wake up, Phil!”

They called out, “Let’s Wake Him Up!”

It is a Groundhog Day-themed song, often used to wake up Punxsutawney Phil at Gobbler’s Knob.

The group then led the crowd chanting, “Phil, Phil, Phil,” about 15 minutes before Phil was expected to come out.

Meanwhile, a video said to have been produced by “the wizard of hog” got the crown ready for Phil’s imminent arrival.

Along with classic rock songs and the stadium anthem “Seven Nation Army,” it also included exhortations such as “all year we’ve trained for this” and “this means nothing and yet it means everything.”

Inner circle members arrive at Gobblers Knob

You have to be a resident of the Punxsutawney Area School District to become a member of the groundhog club’s inner circle — the tuxedo and top hat-wearing crew that runs the show.

They all have nicknames that befit their status — Shingle Shaker, Moonshine, Big Chill, Frostbite, Rainmaker, Iceman, Downpour, Fair Weatherman and Daybreaker, among them.

Openings come up infrequently, and the club looks for people who are willing to make the significant time commitment it takes to care for Phil and his family and put on the massive yearly event.

Politicians are drawn to Phil’s big day

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick was among the political figures drawn to the Gobbler’s Knob stage on Monday -- noting his mother was from Punxsutawney.

Also spotted were state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who is currently pursuing the governorship, and top state Senate Republicans Joe Pittman and Kim Ward.

Meteorologist sees more cold weather ahead

AccuWeather’s chief long-range weather expert, meteorologist Paul Pastelok, said some clouds moved into Punxsutawney overnight, bringing flurries he called “microflakes.”

Pastelok said the coming week will remain cold, with below average temperatures in the eastern United States.

“We’ve still got some more snow and ice to contend with” in the mid-Atlantic, Ohio River Valley and Northeastern U.S., he said.

As for long-range forecasts, Pastelok said: “The farther out you get the accuracy is not specifically on point all the time, but we can get trends.”

Pastelok was in the State College area, about an hour from Punxsutawney.

Rooting for an early spring

Lisa Gibson was in Punxsutawney to attend Groundhog Day for the 10th time, wearing a lighted hat that resembled the tree stump from which Phil would emerge shortly after daybreak.

“Oh man, it just breaks up the doldrums of winter,” said Gibson, accompanied by her husband -- dressed up as Elvis Presley -- and teenage daughter. “It’s like Halloween and New Year’s Eve all wrapped up into one holiday.”

Gibson, a resident of Pittsburgh, was rooting for Phil to not see his shadow and therefore predict an early start to spring. She was there to “have a good time, and bring on that early spring.”

Birthday celebration at Gobbler’s Knob

Among the revelers streaming to the site early Monday was India Kirssin, there to celebrate her 27th birthday with a group drawn from Ohio and Washington, D.C.

Kirssin said it was her second Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney -- the first was on her 10th birthday.

“Everybody’s in a good mood, it seems like,” Kirssen said, holding a customized sign.

She floated the plan to return this year back in November: “It all came together last minute.”

Yep, some people eat groundhogs

Groundhogs are herbivores that are themselves edible to humans, although they are not widely consumed.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says about 36,000 hunters reported killing more than 200,000 groundhogs last year.

Game Commission spokesperson Travis Lau found groundhog a bit stinky to clean and thick-skinned, but “actually really good” and “more like beef than venison.”

Some cooks advise that groundhogs are best taken when they are young and after clover is in bloom, since a clover diet is thought to improve the meat’s taste.

Texans will be looking to ‘Bee Cave Bob’ for their prediction

A couple hundred people are expected to gather Monday afternoon in Bee Cave, located just west of Austin, to watch an armadillo named Bee Cave Bob.

Mike Burke, who helped start the annual tradition, believes an armadillo “knows a whole lot more about what’s going on than some rodent.”

Their ceremony also includes watching to see if the animal sees his shadow, but they aren’t opposed to improvising a little to make sure the crowd goes home happy. “A lot of the times when it’s been kind of a crummy winter, we’ll predict early spring no matter what,” he said.

Phil’s accuracy rate is only 40%, according to the NOAA

Some well-meaning efforts have sought to determine Phil’s accuracy, but what “six weeks of winter” means is debatable. By all accounts, the furry prognosticator predicts more winter far more often than he predicts an early spring.

And claims that a groundhog has or has not seen its shadow — and that it’s able to communicate that to a human — are also fair territory for skeptics and the humor-impaired.

Among the skeptics is the National Centers for Environmental Information, within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The government agency last year compared Phil’s record with U.S. national temperatures over the prior decade and concluded he was right only 40% of the time.

Why Punxsutawney?

Punxsutawney is an area that Pennsylvania Germans settled — and in the late 1880s started celebrating the holiday by picnicking, hunting and eating groundhogs.

Members of Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, organized in 1899, care for Phil at a customized space beside Punxsutawney Memorial Library — where there’s a window with a view into the creature’s burrow.

Similar events take place throughout North America and beyond

Groundhog Day falls on Feb. 2, the midpoint between the shortest, darkest day of the year on the winter solstice and the spring equinox. It's a time of year that also figures in the Celtic calendar and the Christian holiday of Candlemas.

Groundhog Day falls on Feb. 2, the midpoint between the shortest, darkest day of the year on the winter solstice and the spring equinox. It’s a time of year that also figures in the Celtic calendar and the Christian holiday of Candlemas.