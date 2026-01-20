The Latest: Greenland and threat of Trump tariffs loom over Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump’s third visit to Davos as president comes as U.S. allies worry about his ambition to take over Greenland, Latin America grapples with his efforts to reap Venezuela’s oil and business leaders and lawmakers at home express concerns about his hardball tactics toward Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

US House speaker seeks to ‘calm the waters’ over Greenland

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson says he hopes to “calm the waters” as Trump roils the trans-Atlantic relationship with his desire to take over Greenland.

In a speech to lawmakers at Parliament, Johnson said the U.S. and the U.K. “have always been able to work through our differences calmly, as friends. We will continue to do that.”

Speaking after Trump also attacked Britain’s decision to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, Johnson said his mission in London is to “calm the waters … continue our dialogue and find a resolution, just as we always have in the past.”

Johnson was invited to Parliament by House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle as part of events marking 250 years of American independence.

Jill Lawless contributed from London.

EU top official questions Trump trustworthiness over tariff threat

The European Union’s top official on Tuesday called into question Trump’s trustworthiness, saying he had agreed last year not to impose more tariffs on members of the bloc.

“The European Union and the United States have agreed to a trade deal last July. And in politics as in business, a deal is a deal. And when friends shake hands, it must mean something,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

In a speech at the forum, Von der Leyen said Trump’s planned new tariffs over Greenland “are a mistake especially between long-standing allies.”

Lorne Cook contributed from Brussels.

Kremlin confirms its envoy will meet with US representatives in Davos

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday confirmed presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev “has plans to meet with some representatives of the American delegation” in Davos.

Peskov’s remarks followed media reports saying Dmitriev intends to meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner as part of the U.S.-led effort to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine.

Peskov refused to name specific people Dmitriev is planning to meet in Davos, saying only that it will happen “on the sidelines” of the forum “these days, today, tomorrow.”

Dmitriev earlier on Tuesday said on social media platform X that he arrived in Davos.

Asked about whether ending the war in Ukraine or other issues were on Dmitriev’s agenda, Peskov said Dmitriev’s main focus is “trade, economic, and investment cooperation,” but “at the same time, Kirill Dmitriev is transmitting information to and from both sides regarding the peace process in Ukraine.”

Separately, the Kremlin spokesman said Russia has not received an invitation to a meeting in Paris on Thursday, which was referenced in a text message from French President Emmanuel Macron that Trump posted earlier Tuesday.

In the message, Macron suggested a meeting of members of the Group of Seven industrialized democracies in Paris after the Davos gathering. The message also suggested inviting Denmark, Ukraine and Russia.

Dasha Litvinova contributed to this report.

Newsom calls Europe reaction to Trump ‘pathetic’

Newsom called Europe’s reaction to Trump “pathetic” and “embarrassing” and urged European leaders to unite and stand up to the United States.

“It is time to get serious, and stop being complicit,” Newsom told reporters at Davos.

The California governor also decried the chasm between what Europeans are saying in public to Trump versus what they say privately among themselves.

“This guy’s playing folks for fools,” Newsom said. “I mean, everybody’s talking behind his back. They’re laughing at him, and meanwhile, they’re sucking up to him.”

Kostya Manenkov reported from Davos.

Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ sure to be a Davos talking point

Trump’s “Board of Peace,” initially seen as a mechanism focused on ending the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, is sure to be widely discussed along the sidelines at Davos.

But recent invitations sent to dozens of world leaders show that the body could have a far broader mandate of other global crises, potentially rivaling the United Nations’ Security Council.

Questions abound about the board’s mandate and decision-making processes.

Trump says the body would “embark on a bold new approach to resolving global conflict,” an indication that the body may not confine their work to Gaza.

The panel was part of Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan that stopped the war in Gaza in October. Many countries, including Russia, said they received Trump’s invitation and were studying the proposal.

France said it does not plan to join the Board of Peace “at this stage.”

Samy Magdy contributed from Cairo.

Newsom tells Europe to stand up to Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed Europe’s response to Trump on Tuesday.

Newsom told Europeans to stand up to Trump for the U.S. president’s tariff threats over support of Greenland while speaking on the sidelines of the economic forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Have a backbone,” Newsom said.

Kostya Manenkov reported from Davos.

Greenland and threat of Trump tariffs loom over Davos

The crisis over Greenland’s sovereignty is sure to loom large over Davos.

Currently, European leaders are mulling their next steps after Trump doubled down on threats to take over the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Trump noted the Europeans’ resistance, telling reporters Monday night, “Let’s put it this way: It’s going to be a very interesting Davos.”

Denmark’s Minister for European Affairs, Marie Bjerre, reacted early Tuesday, calling the potential tariffs “deeply unfair” and saying that Europe needs to become even stronger and more independent, while stressing at the same time there there is “no interest in escalating a trade war.”

Kirsten Grieshaber contributed from Berlin.

Trump posts doctored images of Greenland and Canada

Trump early Tuesday posted some provocatively doctored images on social media.

One showed him planting the U.S. flag next to a sign reading “Greenland, U.S. Territory, Est. 2026.”

The other showed Trump in the Oval Office next to a map that showed Greenland and Canada covered with the U.S. Stars and Stripes.

Trump posts text message from Macron on social media

An official close to Emmanuel Macron said a private message shared by Trump “shows that the French President, both in public and in private, takes the same views.”

Trump posted a text message Tuesday from Macron in which the French president suggested a meeting of members of the Group of Seven industrialized democracies in Paris after the Davos gathering. The message also suggests inviting Denmark, Ukraine and Russia.

The message shared by Trump is genuine, the French official said.

On Greenland, France considers respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is “non-negotiable,” said the official, who spoke anonymously in line with the customary practices of the French presidency.

Concerning Macron’s offering to organize a meeting of members of the Group of Seven most advanced economies in Paris on Thursday, the French presidency wants to make “a constructive moment that contributes to dialogue and cooperation,” the official added without further comments about Macron’s suggestion he could invite Russia.

Sylvie Corbet contributed from Paris.

France responds to Trump threat of 200% wine and Champagne tariffs

An official close to French President Emmanuel Macron said tariffs threats are “unacceptable and inefficient” after Trump threatened 200% tariffs on French wine and Champagne over Paris declining his invitation to join the Board of Peace.

“Tariffs threats to influence our foreign policies are unacceptable and inefficient,” said the official, who spoke anonymously in line with the customary practices of the French presidency.

Macron is expected to speak Tuesday at Davos.

Sylvie Corbet contributed from Paris.

European markets open lower over Greenland tensions

European markets opened sharply lower on Tuesday and U.S. futures fell further as tensions rose over Greenland.

Benchmarks in Germany, France and Britain fell about 1%. The future for the S&P 500 lost 1.5% and the Dow future was down 1.4%.

With U.S. trading closed Monday for a holiday, financial markets had a relatively muted response to Trump’s threat to put a 10% extra tariff on exports from eight European countries that have opposed his push to exert control over Greenland.

Jonas Golterman of Capital Economics described the situation as a lose-lose for the U.S. and the targets of Trump’s anger.

“It certainly fells like the kind of situation that could get worse before it gets better,” Golterman said.

Elaine Kurtenbach contributed from Bangkok.

Trump turns his ire to Chagos Islands

The British government on Tuesday defended its decision to hand sovereignty the Chagos Islands to Mauritius after Trump attacked the plan, which his administration had previously supported.

Trump said relinquishing the remote Indian Ocean archipelago, home to a strategically important U.S. naval and bomber base, was an act of stupidity that shows why he needs to take over Greenland.

Trump’s speech Wednesday at Davos is highly anticipated and likely to include mentions of Greenland. Discussion of the Chagos Islands may now rise up the agenda at the Swiss Alps forum.

Read more here about the Chagos Islands.

Jill Lawless contributed from London.

Egyptian president heads to Davos

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt is traveling Tuesday to attend the World Economic Forum, his office said in a statement.

The Egyptian leader will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss “regional and international developments of common interest,” el-Sissi’s office said.

Trump has invited el-Sissi to join a proposed “Peace Board” to oversee the future of Gaza, but the Egyptian leader has yet to comment on the invitation. Egypt is a mediator in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal in Gaza, along with the U.S. Qatar and Turkey.

Read more here about the “Peace Board.”

Samy Magdy contributed from Cairo.

Bessent says US-Europe relations ‘never been closer’ despite Greenland

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said America’s relations with Europe remain strong and urged trading partners to “take a deep breath” and let tensions over new Trump administration tariff threats over Greenland “play out.”

“I think our relations have never been closer,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting.

On Saturday, Trump announced a 10% import tax starting in February on goods from eight European nations that have rallied around Denmark in the wake of his stepped up calls for the United States to take over the semi-autonomous territory of Greenland.

Trump has insisted the U.S. needs the territory for security reasons against possible threats from China and Russia.

___

Jamey Keaten reported from Davos.

Bessent tells countries to stick with trade deals

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the worst thing another country can do is escalate against the United States.

“What President Trump is threatening on Greenland is very different than the other trade deals,” he said. “So I would urge all countries to stick with their trade deals.”

Jamey Keaten reported from Davos.

WEF opens without founder

This year’s edition of the World Economic Forum will be the first not headed by forum founder Klaus Schwab. The board gave its unanimous support in 2025 for an independent investigation of Schwab following a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The report cited a whistleblower letter alleging financial and ethical misconduct by Schwab and his wife, Hilde. The allegations emerged two days after the WEF announced Schwab had retired as chairman “with immediate effect.”

He was succeeded by interim co-chairs Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of New York-based investment management company BlackRock, and Andre Hoffmann, the vice chairman of Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche Holdings.

