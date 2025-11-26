The Latest: FBI seeks interviews with Democratic lawmakers who urged troops to defy illegal orders

In the video, Kelly, who was a fighter pilot before becoming an astronaut and then retiring at the rank of captain, told troops that “you can refuse illegal orders,” while other lawmakers — all veterans of the armed services and intelligence community — called on U.S. troops to “stand up for our laws ... our Constitution.”

Kelly and the other lawmakers didn’t mention specific circumstances in the video. Troops, especially uniformed commanders, do have specific obligations to reject orders that are unlawful, if they make that determination. However, the U.S. military legal code will punish troops for failing to follow an order should it turn out to be lawful.

Indiana lawmakers say they’ll make a decision on redistricting in December

The arms race to redraw congressional districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections may not be over in Indiana, where the GOP holds seven of the nine U.S. House seats.

The Republicans who control both chambers of the state legislature there said Tuesday that they’ll take the rare step of starting their 2026 session in 2025.

The House, where leaders have said there are enough votes to remake congressional maps, will meet starting Monday and the Senate will follow a week later.

It’s not clear whether there are votes in the Senate to make the change. Speaker President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said in a statement that his chamber will make a final decision the first week it’s back on any proposal sent from the House. He said the issue is “ causing a lot of strife.”

Meanwhile, Trump said on social media Tuesday that “I hope the Senate finds the votes.”

FEMA Review Council says it will reveal recommendations on Dec. 11

A 12-member review council appointed by President Donald Trump to propose reforms to the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reveal its recommendations on Dec. 11 at a public meeting in Washington, D.C., according to a notice posted Tuesday in the Federal Register.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to shift more of the cost burden for disaster response and recovery to state and local governments, if not eliminate FEMA altogether.

The council is expected to recommend reforms that could speed up payments to states for major disasters, but also reduce the number of disaster declarations and how much the federal government spends on them, according to several emergency management experts.

Some council members expressed concern in recent weeks about which recommendations would make it into the final report after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, a council co-chair, ordered an early draft of the report slashed down to a fraction of its size, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Public comments on the report will be accepted up to Dec. 31.

Defense Secretary Hegseth to travel to Dominican Republic

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will travel to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Wednesday and meet with the country’s top leaders, the Pentagon announced Tuesday.

Hegseth will meet President Luis Abinader, Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre and other cabinet officials, according to the Pentagon, and the travel comes just days after Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with the prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

The U.S. military has built up the largest military presence in the region in generations and has been attacking alleged drug-smuggling boats since early September.

According to the Pentagon, Hegseth will use the trip to “to strengthen defense relationships and reaffirm America’s commitment to defend the homeland.”

EPA abandons defense of rule that sets tough standards for deadly soot pollution

The Trump administration is seeking to abandon a rule that sets tough standards for deadly soot pollution, arguing that the Biden administration did not have authority to set the tighter standard on pollution from tailpipes, smokestacks and other industrial sources.

The Environmental Protection Agency finalized a rule last year that imposed strict standards for soot pollution, saying that reducing fine particle matter from motor vehicles and industrial sources could prevent thousands of premature deaths a year. Twenty-five Republican-led states and a host of business groups filed lawsuits seeking to block the rule.

In a court filing this week, the EPA said the Biden-era rule was unlawful and done “without the rigorous, stepwise process that Congress required.”

Environmental groups said the agency’s action threatens public health and undermines its obligations under the Clean Air Act.

Top US military adviser meets Trinidadian leader during trip to Caribbean

The nation’s top military officer has met Tuesday with the prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago as part of a broader trip to the Caribbean that included meeting service members ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar “exchanged views on challenges affecting the Caribbean region, including the destabilizing effects of illicit narcotics, arms, and human trafficking, and transnational criminal organization activities,” according to a summary released by Caine’s office.

The U.S. military has built up the largest military presence in the region in generations and has been attacking alleged drug-smuggling boats since early September.

Trump plans to send envoys to meet with Putin, Ukrainian officials

Trump said Tuesday his plan to end the war in Ukraine has been “fine-tuned” and he’s sending envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Putin and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll to meet with Ukrainian officials.

He suggested he could eventually meet with Putin and Zelenskyy but not until further progress has been made in negotiations.

“I will be briefed on all progress made, along with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles,” Trump added in the social media posting. “I look forward to hopefully meeting with President Zelenskyy and President Putin soon, but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages.”

The comments came after Driscoll earlier on Tuesday met with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser will not see reelection

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that she will not be seeking reelection.

Bowser announced her decision in a video on social media, calling it an “immense privilege” to have worked alongside district residents.

Bowser has served three terms, none more tumultuous than the last year, when President Donald Trump issued an emergency order that federalized the city’s police force and sent hundreds of National Guard troops there for what the administration called a crime-fighting mission.

FBI seeks interviews with Democratic lawmakers who urged US troops to defy illegal orders

Democratic lawmakers who appeared in a social media video urging U.S. troops to defy “illegal orders” say the FBI has contacted them to begin scheduling interviews, signaling a possible inquiry into the matter.

It would mark the second investigation tied to the video, coming a day after the Pentagon announced it is investigating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona over potential violations of military law. The FBI and Pentagon actions come after President Donald Trump accused the lawmakers of sedition “punishable by DEATH” in a social media post.

“President Trump is using the FBI as a tool to intimidate and harass Members of Congress,” a group of four Democratic House members said in a statement Tuesday. “Yesterday, the FBI contacted the House and Senate Sergeants at Arms requesting interviews.”

Sen. Slotkin says FBI has reached out to lawmakers that called for troops to defy ‘illegal orders’

“Last night the counterterrorism division at the FBI sent a note to the members of Congress, saying they are opening what appears to be an inquiry against the six of us,” Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin told reporters Tuesday.

Slotkin was one of six Democratic lawmakers who appeared in the video calling for troops to defy “illegal orders.” The Pentagon announced an investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly, who also appeared in the video, on Monday over possible breaches of military law.

The FBI and Pentagon actions come after Trump accused the lawmakers of sedition “punishable by DEATH” in a social media post. Slotkin said Trump “is attempting to use the FBI to scare us.”

“Whether you agree with the video or don’t agree with the video, the question to me is: is this the appropriate response for a President of the United States to go after and seek to weaponize the federal government against those he disagrees with?” said Slotkin.

States sue Trump administration to prevent dramatic changes in homeless funding

A coalition of 20 states filed a lawsuit Tuesday to prevent the Trump administration from dramatically changing a housing program that would “illegally upending supports for tens of thousands of Americans experiencing homelessness.”

It accused U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of changing its Continuum of Care grant program “in violation of congressional intent” by reducing the amount of grant funds that can be spent on permanent housing and putting “new unlawful conditions on access to the funding.”

Among those conditions is that local authorities recognize only two genders.

“This Administration continues to punch down by targeting the most vulnerable Americans, and unfortunately this most recent attack on homeless individuals is consistent with their modus operandi,” Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement. “If allowed, these cuts and conditions would further exacerbate already dire conditions for homeless Rhode Islanders.”

A spokesperson for HUD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump makes false claim about D.C. murders

Trump claimed at the annual White House turkey pardoning ceremony that “we haven’t had a murder in six months,” referring to Washington, D.C.

But that’s not true.

There have been 61 homicides in Washington since May 25, 2025, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The city has seen 123 total in 2025 thus far.

Trump deployed National Guard troops to Washington in August in an effort to curb violent crime. A federal judge on Thursday ordered the president to end the deployment, but the ruling is unlikely to be the final word by the courts, Trump or local leaders.

It’s official: ‘Gobble’ and ‘Waddle’ have been pardoned

The president has pardoned two North Carolina turkeys, “Gobble” and “Waddle” — although “Waddle” was MIA for the ceremony.

“Gobble, I just want to tell you this — very important — you are hereby unconditionally pardoned,” Trump said, drawing applause from the Rose Garden crowd following remarks.

He then reached over to give the plump bird a pet.

President Donald Trump stands next to the national Thanksgiving turkey during a pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“Who would want to harm this beautiful bird,” Trump was overheard saying. It wasn’t clear exactly what had happened to Waddle, the second turkey set for reprieve.

“Waddle, by the way, is missing in action, but that’s OK. We’ll pretend Waddle is here,” Trump said.

Trump insults JB Pritzker as he pardons Thanksgiving turkeys

The annual White House turkey pardoning ceremony took a dark turn Tuesday as the president used the occasion to rail against crime in Chicago and insult Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

As he touted the National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C., Trump complained about being blocked from doing the same in Chicago.

“Gov Pritzker, if you’re listening, let’s get your act together,” he said, while calling the governor a “big fat slob.”

“I refuse to talk about the fact that he’s a fat slob. I don’t mention it,” Trump went on, before adding that he would like to lose a few pounds, too.

Trump takes digs at Biden as he pardons Thanksgiving turkeys

President Donald Trump speaks during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys Waddle and Gobble in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump isn’t letting a holiday tradition pass without taking a shot at his predecessor, Joe Biden.

As he was participating in the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony at the White House, Trump claimed that Biden had used an autopen for last year’s turkey pardon, which he claimed therefore made them “totally invalid.”

He went on to joke that “Peach” and “Blossom,” the turkeys pardoned by Biden, were on their way to be processed, but that he was officially pardoning them along with this year’s birds.

Trump expresses optimism about Russia-Ukraine peace deal

“I think we’re getting very close to a deal. We’ll find out,” Trump said in aside during the annual White House turkey pardon to mark the Thanksgiving holiday. He added, “I thought that would have been an easier one, but I think we’re making progress.”

Trump’s comments came after U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll met earlier Tuesday with Russian officials for several hours in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to discuss the emerging U.S.-authored proposal.

Homeland Security defends review of refugees

The Department of Homeland Security says the Biden administration prioritized speed and quantity over strict vetting when it came to admitting refugees into the country and that’s why they’re conducting a review of all refugees who entered during the Biden years.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the Trump administration is going to review all refugees admitted to the U.S. during the Biden administration and would immediately suspend green card approvals for refugees who came to the U.S. during that time.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for Homeland Security, said in a statement Tuesday: “Corrective action is now being taken to ensure those who are present in the United States deserve to be here.”

Advocates who work with refugees say that they are the most vetted and scrutinized of all immigrants coming to the U.S. People coming through the refugee system — which is distinct from asylum-seekers who come directly to the southern border — often go through years of processing and must be outside the country to be accepted.

Louisiana health official who ended vaccination promotion selected for top CDC post

Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham, who moved to end vaccination promotion work in that state, has been selected for the No. 2 job at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Abraham’s selection as the CDC’s Principal Deputy Director was confirmed Tuesday by a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson.

Abraham is a physician and former Republican U.S. representative. He was named Louisiana’s first surgeon general last year, tasked with crafting health policy and improving public health.

Earlier this year, he ordered staff to stop engaging in media campaigns and community health fairs to encourage vaccinations. He also criticized a CDC COVID-19 vaccination push.

Turkey time at the White House

One of the two turkeys that Trump will pardon appeared in the briefing room ahead of the Rose Garden ceremony.

The 50-pound (23-kilogram) bird named Waddle waddled near the podium where press secretary Karoline Leavitt usually addresses reporters.

“Waddle, want to give us a gobble?” Leavitt asked. The turkey obliged.

“Very on message!” Leavitt said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation shocked some in Georgia who say she could’ve won without Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene built a reputation in Congress as a fighter, first as a defender of President Donald Trump and more recently, as someone who clashed with him.

So Greene’s decision to resign from the House after publicly disagreeing with the president came as a surprise to some in her home state of Georgia, who say it goes against character for the Republican. They believe Greene could have withstood the pressure and been reelected to the House — even without Trump’s backing.

Greene’s decision has raised questions about the strength of Trump’s hold in a narrowly divided Congress, even as he touts his party’s unity ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

▶ Read more about what may be next for Greene

DCCC launches outreach efforts for rural communities, voters of color

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has rolled out an eight-figure investment plan targeting congressional districts with predominantly rural populations, as well as those with large Asian American, Black and Latino communities.

“We know that to win the House majority, House Democrats need to meaningfully engage with AANHPI, Black, Latino, and rural voters as early as possible,” Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the DCCC, said in a statement.

The “Our Power, Our Country” plan will include building up on-the-ground organizing and is expected to target districts in Colorado, Michigan, New York, Texas and Virginia, among other states.

The initiative did not disclose exactly how much it will invest.

Turkey pardons offer holiday ritual during precarious moment for Trump

President Donald Trump plans to bestow ceremonial pardons on two turkeys and fly to his private Florida resort on Tuesday to celebrate Thanksgiving, a holiday interlude during what has been a turbulent and uncertain chapter of his second term.

Waddle and Gobble, the two birds that will be spared from the dinner table, enjoyed luxury hotel accommodations ahead of their White House visit. The turkey pardon is a presidential tradition dating back years.

However, Thanksgiving may not provide Trump with much political respite after Democrats won sweeping victories in New Jersey, Virginia and elsewhere earlier this month. Some research indicates that holiday meals could cost more this year, despite the president’s insistence otherwise, a reminder of persistent frustration with elevated prices.

Meanwhile, Trump is struggling to advance a plan to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine after an earlier version faced swift criticism from European allies and even some Republicans. The U.S. military is also poised to target Venezuela with military strikes, part of an anti-drug operation that could ultimately destabilize the country’s leadership.

▶ Read more about other headwinds Trump is facing

Trump administration plans to review refugees admitted under Biden, memo obtained by The AP says

The Trump administration plans a review of all refugees admitted to the U.S. during the Biden administration, according to a memo obtained Monday by The Associated Press, in the latest blow against a program that has for decades welcomed people fleeing war and persecution into the country.

The review is likely to sow confusion and fear among the nearly 200,000 refugees who came to the United States during that period. It is likely to face legal challenges from advocates, some of whom said the move was part of the administration’s “cold-hearted treatment” of people trying to build new lives in the U.S.

▶ Read more about what the memo says and who could be impacted

New survey finds rising pessimism among US Hispanics

As the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term comes to a close, two new polls from the Pew Research Center find that Hispanic adults are increasingly unhappy with the way his administration is handling the economy and immigration, issues that were key for voters during last year’s election.

The surveys of more than 5,000 Hispanic adults in the U.S., conducted in October and September, found that a year after Trump eroded the Democrats’ traditional advantage with Latino voters, most Hispanic adults are feeling worse about their place in the country, and they’re more likely to be worried that they or someone close to them could be deported than they were earlier this year.

▶ Read more about the polls’ findings

