The Latest: Expect a shuffle in the AP Top 25 rankings

The big Big 12 showdown saw No. 9 Texas Tech hand No. 8 BYU its first loss of the season, 29-7.

Victory didn’t come as easily for No. 6 Oregon in its 18-16 win over Iowa or for No. 2 Indiana, which barely edged Penn State in a 27-24 thriller.

No. 3 Texas A&M made the case for a promotion with a solid win over No. 19 Missouri.

What will it mean for the rankings?

Read more on what to expect, and follow live updates below for ranking projections, game recaps and exclusive voter insight, all in one place.

Here's the latest:

Vanderbilt, Oregon and Indiana escape close ones

Indiana, Oregon and Vanderbilt narrowly avoided losses on Saturday.

The Hoosier’s Fernando Mendoza found Omar Cooper Jr. in the back of the end zone for a touchdown with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth against Penn State, turning a 26-24 deficit into a 27-24 lead. The Nittany Lions couldn’t answer and Indiana improved to 10-0.

Oregon’s 18-16 win against Iowa also came down to the final whistle. Iowa scored a touchdown to take a late one-point lead, but Oregon responded with a game-winning field goal in the final three seconds.

Vanderbilt allowed an Auburn touchdown and two-point conversion late in the fourth to force overtime, but Diego Pavia and Co. came out on top with a game-winning touchdown in OT.

Who votes in the poll, and how does it work?

No organization has been ranking teams and naming a major college football national champion longer than The Associated Press, since 1936.

AP employees don’t vote themselves, but they do choose the voters. AP Top 25 voters comprise around 60 writers and broadcasters who cover college football for AP members and other select outlets. The goal is to have every state with a Football Bowl Subdivision school represented by at least one voter.

There is a 1-to-25 point system, with a team voted No. 1 receiving 25 points down to 1 point for a 25th-place vote. After that, it’s simple: The poll lists the teams with the most points from 1 to 25, and others receiving votes are also noted.

Voting is done online, and the tabulation is automated.