The Latest: Democrats and White House reach deal to avert shutdown and fund Homeland Security

Trump said in a social media post that “Republicans and Democrats have come together to get the vast majority of the government funded until September,” while extending current funding for Homeland Security. He encouraged members of both parties to cast a “much needed Bipartisan ‘YES’ vote.”

Trump threatens tariffs on any country selling oil to Cuba

The move puts pressure on Mexico, which Trump has been squeezing to distance itself from the Cuban government.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that her government had at least temporarily stopped oil shipments to Cuba but that it was a “sovereign decision” not made under pressure from the United States.

Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariff on aircraft sold in US

Trump says he is retaliating against Canada for refusing to certify jets from Savannah, Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace.

He said the U.S., in return, would decertify all Canadian aircraft, including its Bombardier.

US issues license for Venezuela oil deals

U.S. Treasury has issued a new license allowing U.S. entities to expand their operations into Venezuela’s oil industry following the ousting of Nicolas Maduro.

It follows Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Wednesday statements during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, which provided new insight into how the U.S. is planning to handle the sale of tens of millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela.

The license authorization strictly prohibits entities from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea or Cuba from the transactions.

Democrats and White House strike deal that would avert government shutdown

The two sides have agreed to separate homeland security funding from the rest of the legislation and fund the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks while they debate Democratic demands for curbs on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The potential deal comes after Democrats voted to block legislation to fund DHS on Thursday.

For RFK Jr. and others, Trump’s addiction initiative is personal

Addiction affects many Americans — including those in the Trump administration. That made for some touching moments during the president’s Thursday announcement of an initiative to address the problem.

The new effort is co-chaired by two people who have struggled with addiction: Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kathryn Burgum, who is married to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

Kennedy, who has been open about his past struggle with heroin addiction, emphasized that it’s “not a moral failure, it’s a disease.”

Kathryn Burgum talked about being reliant on alcohol for 20 years and celebrated being in recovery for more than 23.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who has shared that he lost his son, Andrew, to an opioid overdose, also spoke.

Trump again appears before reporters but doesn’t take any questions

The president, who almost always takes questions when he appears before reporters, declined to take any Thursday evening and didn’t answer a few that were shouted at him.

Earlier Thursday, Trump notably also didn’t take questions during his Cabinet meeting.

Speaker Johnson comments on Minneapolis shooting

“It was deeply concerning,” the Republican speaker told reporters at the Capitol.

It was Johnson’s first known public remarks since last weekend’s shooting death of Alex Pretti at the hands of federal officers during protests over immigration raids and deportations.

Johnson said the investigation into the situation needs to play out, but he also blamed state and local officials for encouraging protests against the federal immigration enforcement actions.

“We need them to cooperate with federal officials,” he said.

Republicans’ confidence in Trump drops: Pew poll

Republicans’ confidence in Trump has declined over the last year, and they are now less likely to support his agenda, according to a new Pew Research Center poll.

While most Republicans, 56%, still say they support “all” or “most” of Trump’s plans and policies, that’s down from about two-thirds shortly after he took office.

The survey also shows sharp declines in Republicans’ confidence that Trump has the mental fitness to serve as president, respects the country’s democratic values or acts ethically in office.

Only about 4 in 10 Republicans are now highly confident in Trump acting ethically, down from 55% early last year.

Top Democrats on Intelligence committees question Gabbard’s presence at election office raid

Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrats on committees overseeing national intelligence, are calling on Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to brief them on why she was present at an FBI search of an election office in Georgia this week that has been central to conspiracy theories over President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

In a letter, Warner and Himes say that it is “deeply concerning” that Gabbard participated in the domestic law enforcement action.

“The Intelligence Community should be focused on foreign threats and, as you yourself have testified, when those intelligence authorities are turned inwards the results can be devastating for Americans privacy and civil liberties,” the lawmakers added.

The search for records related to the 2020 election in Fulton County on Wednesday has raised concerns that the Trump administration is pursuing the president’s claims of a stolen election, claims that have been repeatedly refuted by courts and federal officials.

Massachusetts governor files legislation to keep ICE out of schools, courthouses, churches

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday announced that she plans to file legislation that would bar federal immigration officers from courthouses, hospitals and churches and make it illegal for another state to deploy its National Guard in the state.

Healey, a Democrat running for reelection, also signed an executive order that would prohibit U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from making civil arrests in non-public areas of state facilities, and prohibiting the use of state property for immigration enforcement staging.

“We have people right now in Massachusetts who are afraid to send their children to school or to daycare, people afraid to go to church and worship, people afraid to go to the doctor’s for appointments or take their kids to the pediatrician’s office,” Healey said at a press conference.

“This is all making us less, less safe. And as governor, I have a responsibility to protect the people of Massachusetts.”

Most say it’s acceptable to record immigration officers: Pew poll

Majorities of Americans say it’s “definitely” or “probably” acceptable to record video of immigration officers while they make arrests, according to a new Pew Research Center poll. About 9 in 10 Democrats and roughly 6 in 10 Republicans say this is acceptable.

That survey was conducted January 20-26, overlapping with when Alex Pretti was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.

There is less agreement on other actions. Democrats are more likely to say it’s OK to share immigration officers’ locations, and Republicans are more likely to say it’s acceptable to report people who they think may be in the country illegally to immigration officials.

Energy chief calls coal ‘MVP’ of massive winter storm

Energy Secretary Chris Wright is hailing the role of coal and natural gas during the massive winter storm still impacting large swaths of the U.S.

At a Cabinet meeting Thursday, Wright said “beautiful, clean coal was the MVP of the huge cold snap we’re in right now.”

Coal delivered “massively more electricity than it was delivering a month ago because we needed far more electricity,” Wright told President Trump.

According to the Energy Information Administration, coal-fired electricity generation in the Lower 48 states increased by 31% in the week ending Sunday compared to the previous week. Natural gas increased by 14%. The massive storm hit much of the East Coast on Sunday and frigid weather is expected to continue.

Coal accounted for 21% of all electricity generation in the Lower 48 states, the EIA said, up from 17% the previous week.

Trump addiction initiative aims to coordinate national response

Trump’s executive order Thursday afternoon will establish what he calls the “Great American Recovery Initiative” to address substance abuse in America, according to a fact sheet provided by the White House.

The effort will seek to better align federal resources, set goals and use data to respond to the addiction crisis, the fact sheet says. That will include increasing awareness on addiction and advising agencies on how best to help Americans get treatment and celebrate recovery. It will also include consulting with states, community groups, faith organizations and businesses.

The announcement comes as the federal agency responsible for addressing substance abuse has been thrust into turmoil under the Trump’s administration, including through a set of mass layoffs affecting the nation’s health agencies in mid-2025.

The Trump administration also abruptly canceled some 2,000 grants administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration earlier this month, then reversed course a day later, creating chaos at the agency.

Frey responds to Trump saying he’s ‘playing with fire’

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey brushed off Trump’s threat that he was “playing with fire” by not enforcing federal immigration laws.

“Our police officers will do their jobs,” Frey told reporters after speaking to the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington. “They’re not going to do somebody else’s job.”

Frey said he was “hopeful” that the number of federal agents in Minneapolis will be reduced and that he expects the conduct of any remaining federal officers will change.

“But again I’ll believe it when I see it,” he said.

During his remarks to the mayors’ group, Frey said leaders of cities across the U.S. are “on the front lines of a very important battle.”

“This is not a time to bend our heads in despair out of fear that we may be next,” he said. “If we do not speak up, if we do not step out, it will be your city that is next.”

ICE gives their version of what happened at Minneapolis’ Ecuadorian consulate

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says they were trying to apprehend someone earlier this week with a criminal record when the man ran into a building that turned out to be the Ecuadorian consulate in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, Ecuador’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility accused immigration agents of trying to enter the country’s consulate in the city without permission.

ICE said Thursday that their officers didn’t know the building included the Ecuadorian consulate and that it wasn’t “clearly marked” as such.

They said their officers did not enter the consulate and accused the staff there of protecting a “public safety threat.”

“He is still at large,” ICE said.

Trump to sign executive order on drug addiction initiative

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previewed the order in a post on X, along with sharing a link to a CBS News story about the executive order that Trump plans to sign at 4:30 p.m.

The order Trump intends to sign will create a new initiative that will be chaired by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kathryn Burgum, the wife of Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, according to CBS.

The priciest gifts given to the Biden administration in 2024

Foreign leaders and governments presented to former President Joe Biden, his wife, U.S. Cabinet members and other senior officials tens of thousands of dollars in gifts in 2024.

The State Department published the list Thursday. Most gifts are transferred to the National Archives or General Services Administration unless the Treasury is reimbursed or in rare cases, they’re kept for official use.

Here’s a snapshot:

— The most expensive gift Biden got was the acrylic painting “Marimba” by Angolan artist Guizef Guilherme, estimated to be worth $19,000.

— He also got a sterling silver train set worth $7,750 from India’s leader.

— And a road bike and two crates of dates worth $7,089 from United Arab Emirates’ president.

— Jill Biden got a bottle of Ormonde Jayne perfume and an 18-carat gold necklace with diamonds from the emir of Qatar and his spouse, worth a combined $11,165.

Handful of other Cabinet members present didn’t speak

In addition to Noem and Bondi, there were other Cabinet members in the room who did not get called on to speak.

That includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, though Trump praised them both during the meeting.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and OMB Director Russell Vought also did not speak.

Hegseth warns Iran, saying US military ‘prepared to deliver’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the U.S. military “will be prepared to deliver whatever the president expects,” just a day after Trump warned Iran to “make a deal” on its nuclear program.

Hegseth cited this month’s U.S. military raid to capture then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in his warning to Iran.

“They have all the options to make a deal,” Hegseth said at a Cabinet meeting, referring to Iran. “They should not pursue nuclear capabilities.”

Hegseth said the military was ready to deliver what Trump wants “just like we did this month.”

An aircraft carrier and accompanying warships arrived in the Middle East this week.

Cabinet meeting ends with no comments from Noem, Bondi

He spoke for about a half hour and called on some of his agency heads, but Trump ended his Cabinet meeting without asking the Homeland Security or Justice Department chiefs to speak.

It seemed an opportunity to avoid commentary on the situation in Minnesota, where the recent deaths of two U.S. citizens at the hands of federal agents has put Homeland Security Kristi Noem in the hot seat, with some members of Congress calling for her resignation.

There were also no comments from Attorney General Pam Bondi, a day after the FBI searched the election office of a Georgia county that has been central to right-wing conspiracy theories over Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Both Noem and Bondi were present at Thursday’s meeting.

Trump takes no questions at Cabinet meeting

It was an unusual sight: The president didn’t entertain questions at his Cabinet meeting today.

During other appearances with Cabinet officials — and many other events with reporters present — Trump is apt to take a slew of questions on the news of the day and other topics.

Thursday was an exception. Trump, who had repeatedly implored Cabinet officials to keep the meeting short, let Vice President JD Vance have the brief final word.

Then Trump closed the meeting, prompting White House handlers to usher the press out despite reporters yelling out questions.

Trump’s Cabinet meeting has been going on for an hour. Here’s who has given updates on their work so far:

— Special envoy Steve Witkoff

— Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

— Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

— Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

— Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner

— Energy Secretary Chris Wright

— Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin

Trump’s team paints a misleading picture on housing

At Trump’s cabinet meeting, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner said that home sales in December “rose sharply to their strongest pace in three years” — but that’s not quite what appears to be happening in the housing market that has been a persistent source of frustration for U.S. consumers.

The National Association of Realtors did report that the seasonally adjusted annual rate of home sales in December rose to 4.35 million units, “nearly” the highest in three years as the trade association noted. But the sum was just a 1.4% year over year increase.

More importantly, it could have been a monthly blip as the Realtors separately said that pending home sales in December had fallen 3% from a year ago.

Trump has said that he wants to keep home prices high to increase people’s net worth, but doing so will likely keep construction levels low and price out possible first-time buyers.

Washington faith leaders condemn Trump immigration crackdown

Religious leaders in Washington called the killings Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal officers “a profound moral failure” and condemned the Trump administrations’ immigration enforcement tactics.

“We affirm the sacred worth of every human life,” they said in a joint statement Thursday, adding they “stand with immigrants” and “condemn … the use of indiscriminate and lethal force against civilians.”

The administration’s operations, they said, flout “our nation’s deepest moral commitments” and “values of human dignity.”

The group includes Roman Catholic Cardinal Archbishop Robert McElroy; Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde; Rabbi Abbi Sharofsky of the Jewish Community Relations Council; and Zoroastrian Head Priest Berham Panthaki, among others.

McElroy is the latest U.S. Catholic cardinal to pan Trump’s approach, and some Catholic media have specifically slammed Catholic Vice President JD Vance. Budde drew Trump’s ire after she asked at his inaugural prayer service to “have mercy” on migrants and LGBTQ+ people.

Trump suggests Kennedy may be more popular in midterm elections than he himself

The president said he’d read coverage suggesting that his health chief might outpace Trump’s own impact in November.

“So, I have to be very careful that Bobby likes us,” Trump joked.

It’s not the first time Trump has been sensitive to the famous Kennedy surname packing more political punch than his own name.

At the start of his administration, Trump frequently mentioned Kennedy’s high profile as a member of his Cabinet. He was fond then of suggesting that Kennedy work to make sure he didn’t get too politically famous.

RFK Jr. says TrumpRx is coming ‘probably in the next 10 days’

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave an update on TrumpRx, a government website in development that’s intended to help people buy drugs directly from manufacturers.

The website is part of the administration’s larger push to lower drug prices and give Americans options to buy medications at lower prices by cutting out middlemen.

Trump’s administration had said TrumpRx was coming in January 2026, but Kennedy didn’t commit to that timeline at a meeting of cabinet officials.

“That’s going to be happening sometime probably in the next 10 days,” Kennedy said.

Democrats block government funding package in Senate as negotiations continue to avert a shutdown

Democrats voted to block legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security and several other agencies Thursday as they continued to negotiate with Republicans and the White House on new restrictions for President Donald Trump’s surge of immigration enforcement.

Thursday’s 45-55 test vote came as Democrats have threatened a partial government shutdown when money runs out on Friday. But Trump said just ahead of the vote that “we don’t want a shutdown” and the two sides were discussing a possible agreement to separate homeland security funding from the rest of the legislation and fund it for a short time.

As the country reels from the deaths of two protesters at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis, irate Senate Democrats laid out a list of demands on Wednesday, including that officers take off their masks and identify themselves and obtain warrants for arrest. If those are not met, Democrats say they are prepared to block the wide-ranging spending bill, denying Republicans the votes they need to pass it and triggering a shutdown.

Trump says he’s announcing Federal Reserve chair pick next week

Trump said at his cabinet meeting that “next week” he’ll announce his choice to replace Jerome Powell as the chair of the Federal Reserve.

The president has criticized Powell for not slashing benchmark interest rates as low as Trump would like. Powell has insisted that the Fed stay independent of politics and make its choices based on inflation and job market data.

Even though Powell’s term as chair ends in May, he could stay on the board of governors until 2028 and block Trump’s ability to appoint someone new to the board as chair.

Trump said his pick will do a “good job” and that he wants the Fed to cut rates when there are signs of economic growth.

Trump asked Putin not to fire on Kyiv because of extreme cold

President Donald Trump said Thursday he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin not to target the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for one week as the region experiences frigid temperatures.

The call for a pause in attacks on Ukraine’s capital comes as Russia has been pounding the country’s critical infrastructure, leaving many around the country without heat in the dead of winter.

“I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kyiv and the cities and towns for a week during this ... extraordinary cold,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. Trump added that Putin has “agreed to that.”

Cabinet meeting starts off with stories, not much news

After a nearly half-hour recap of administration accomplishments including on drug prices and the economy, Trump turned to envoy Steve Witkoff — not technically a Cabinet member — to give the meeting’s first report.

Trump asked Witkoff for an update on the Middle East, where the remains of the last hostage in Gaza, Ran Gvili, were recovered and returned to his family earlier this week.

“Your policy of peace through strength that’s what delivered them home,” Witkoff told Trump.

During his opener, Trump told many of the same stories he often does about policy decisions, although he did make news in noting he had he informed Venezuela’s leader Delcy Rodríguez that he’s going to be opening up all commercial airspace over Venezuela, to which the U.S. suspended commercial travel in 2019.

Trump says his last Cabinet meeting was boring but insists he didn’t fall asleep

The president said of his Cabinet meeting in December, “It was a little bit on the boring side.”

Recalling being seen as struggling to keep his eyes open during that gathering, Trump insisted, “I didn’t sleep. I just closed them because I wanted to get the hell out of there.”

The comment drew laugher, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has made a trademark of laughing loudest during Cabinet meetings.

Potentially less funny for those gathered during Thursday’s meeting, Trump said not everyone would be allowed to speak to save time.

“We’re not going to go through the whole table,” the president said, after he opened the meeting by speaking for nearly 25 minutes straight.