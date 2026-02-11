The Latest: Bondi will face questions before Congress over Epstein files

It will be the first time the attorney general appears before Congress since a tumultuous hearing in October in which she repeatedly deflected questions and countered Democrats’ criticism of her actions with her own political attacks.

The hearing comes days after some lawmakers visited a Justice Department office to look through unredacted versions of the files. As part of an arrangement with the Justice Department, lawmakers were given access to the over 3 million released files in a reading room with four computers and were allowed to take handwritten notes.

Here's the latest:

Jeffries praises grand jury declining to indict Democratic lawmakers

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says “justice prevailed” in response to a grand jury in Washington refusing to indict Democratic lawmakers in connection with a video in which they urged U.S. military members to resist illegal orders.

Jeffries called the six lawmakers who participated in the video patriotic Americans and said the grand jury upheld and honored the Constitution.

“The attempt to indict Members of Congress for exercising their constitutionally-protected First Amendment rights is another shameful example of the cancerous rot that engulfs the Trump administration,” Jeffries said in a Wednesday morning statement.

Jeffries also said President Trump and “corrupt political hacks at the Department of Justice will not silence or intimidate us.”

Russia says it will stick to New START’s nuclear arms limits as long as the US does

Moscow will observe the limits of the last nuclear arms pact with the United States that expired last week as long as it sees that Washington is doing the same, Russia’s top diplomat said Wednesday.

The New START treaty expired Feb. 5, leaving no restrictions on the two largest atomic arsenals for the first time in more than a half-century and fueling fears of an unconstrained nuclear arms race.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last year declared his readiness to stick to the treaty’s limits for another year if Washington followed suit, but U.S. President Donald Trump has argued that he wants China to be a part of a new pact — something Beijing has rejected.

The Vances visit the Alley of Martyrs in Azerbaijan

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance on Wednesday visited the Alley of Martyrs, a national cemetery located near the Caspian Sea in Baku as he wrapped up a trip abroad with a final stop in Azerbaijan.

The Vances were joined by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elnur Mammadov.

The memorial commemorates those who died during Azerbaijan’s breakaway from the Soviet Union and during ongoing territorial disputes with Armenia.

The Vances walked past a row of black slate markers and then stood before a wreath of red and white flowers in front of an eternal flame at the memorial. They then moved toward a wall and gazed out at the foggy Caspian Sea.

A day earlier in Armenia, Vance made a similar visit when he stopped at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

House GOP leaders failed to block an upcoming vote on Trump’s tariffs

House Speaker Mike Johnson could be seen talking late into the night with hold-out GOP lawmakers as he tried to prevent a vote ahead on the Trump administration’s tariffs on foreign goods from Canada, Mexico and other countries.

Several Republicans had joined with Democrats to push forward with the tariff vote, denying Johnson his slim majority hold on the chamber.

As GOP leaders worked the room, it still wasn’t enough. The tally on the procedural step failed, 214-217, meaning a vote to disapprove of the Trump administration’s tariff plan is expected as soon as Wednesday.

Netanyahu met with Witkoff and Kushner ahead of his expected White House meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Washington on Wednesday evening, Netanyahu’s office said. The meeting took place immediately after Netanyahu arrived in the U.S. for a last-minute visit with President Donald Trump. The Israeli leader has urged him to expand the negotiations with Iran to include a number of issues that concern Israel, including Iran’s ballistic missiles program and its support for militant proxies in the region, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

Netanyahu’s office said they discussed regional issues, and Witkoff and Kushner gave Netanyahu an update on the first round of talks held with Iran last Friday in Oman. A few dozen protesters waved Palestinian flags and blew horns as Netanyahu’s motorcade arrived at Blair House, the president’s official guest residence on Pennsylvania Avenue across from the White House.