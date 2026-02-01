The Grammys red carpet is open. Music stars tend to go bold with their fashion

At this year's Grammys red carpet, artists will surely push the envelope again.

Singer-songwriter Darren Criss was one of the first to arrive shortly after the carpet opened. Criss, who is hosting the Grammys premiere ceremony, donned a shimmering lace suit with an off-white silk cravat shaped into a bow. He paired it with his signature painted nails.

A green Versace becomes legendary

The Grammy Awards began in 1959 by honoring music legends from Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin. Since then, red carpet dressing has only become more daring and over-the-top.

Who could forget Jennifer Lopez’s legendary Versace green dress at the 2000 Grammy awards? The jungle-print dress with its striking decolletage is credited as the inspiration behind Google Images, according to Google, due to the high volume of search queries online at the time to see photos of the dress.

Last year, model Bianca Censori took the meaning of barely there to new heights when she posed with Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on the carpet in a transparent dress with nothing underneath.

For some artists, the red carpet is another opportunity to bring their music personas to life. Lady Gaga is not one to shy away from the drama on the carpet. In 2011, Lady Gaga was carried into the carpet inside of an egg. A year later, rapper Nicki Minaj arrived on the red carpet in a red-hooded Versace ensemble with her date, who was dressed like the Pope.

Rather than wearing costumery, stars also take a more subtle route with eye catching statement accessories. Taylor Swift matched her Vivienne Westwood red sparkling mini dress in 2025 with a necklace with the letter “T” dangling on her thigh. The letter sparked conversation from her fans online with some questioning whether the “T” was for Swift herself or her fiancé Travis Kelce.

Artists also take risks with their headpieces. Jaden Smith paired his Louis Vuitton suit with a castle headpiece for the 2025 Grammys. In 2024, Slipknot band member Sid Wilson rocked a gas mask on the carpet.

Unlike the tuxedos at other award shows, male Grammy nominees shake things up like Harry Styles wearing a colorful checkered jumpsuit or singer Troye Sivan dressed in sheer lilac.

Newcomers get to shine

At the Grammys, the carpet is a chance for up-and-coming artists to shine among industry legends and their peers.

This year, a fashionable bunch of artists make up the hotly contested best new artist category. Rising star Addison Rae aptly has a song titled “High Fashion.” Will the starlet wear an archival fashion look?

Chappell Roan, who won best new artist last year, donned a yellow tulle archival Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown printed with Degas’ famous ballerinas on the carpet. She later wore several other looks throughout the ceremony.

The showstopping getups don’t stop once the carpet closes for the night. Some celebrities debut new looks inside. Miley Cyrus stunned in a shimmery silver Bob Mackie number while performing her hit song “Flowers” onstage in 2024. The stylish list of performers set to perform this year includes Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Pharrell Williams.

First-time nominee PinkPantheress posed on the carpet in a Vivienne Westwood Union Jack gown. When the star first started, she told The Associated Press on Sunday, she didn’t like to show her face or be perceived.

The singer embraced by Gen Z and known for her U.K. garage hits is nominated for two awards.

How to watch

The Associated Press will stream a four-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage. It will be streamed on YouTube and APNews.com.

The main show will air live from LA’s Crypto.com Arena on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday. Paramount+ premium plan subscribers will be able to stream the telecast live, too. (Paramount+ essential subscribers will have on-demand access the next day.)

The Grammys can also be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

