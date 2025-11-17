The German government says it’s lifting restrictions on exports of military equipment to Israel

Merz’s spokesperson, Stefan Kornelius, told German news agency dpa that the restrictions will be lifted from Nov. 24. He pointed to the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that went into effect last month and said that it has “stabilized in recent weeks,” and also to efforts to ramp up humanitarian aid in Gaza and secure a long-term peace.

German will now return to examining military exports on a case-by-base basis and “react to further developments,” he added.

Merz's decision in August was a remarkable move by a country that is a staunch ally of Israel. The Israeli foreign minister welcomed its lifting Monday in a post on social network X.

“I call on other governments to adopt similar decisions, following Germany,” Gideon Saar wrote.