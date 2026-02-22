The Atlantic 10 issues reprimands, fines following scuffle between No. 18 Saint Louis and VCU

The A-10 did not disclose the amount of the fines, but said they would be according to conference policy.

“This was an unfortunate end to a great college basketball game between two of the best teams in the nation," the statement said. "The A-10 considers the matter closed and looks forward to the remainder of the regular season and the Atlantic 10 Championship in Pittsburgh in March.”

Saint Louis won the game 88-75, but before the final horn, there was plenty of action.

The coaches from Saint Louis and VCU were preparing to shake hands when the benches cleared with 1.1 seconds left. With the victory, Saint Louis (25-2, 13-1 Atlantic 10) prevented VCU (21-7, 12-3) from taking over first place.

