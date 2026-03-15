Tatum scores 20 points in 32 minutes, Celtics hand Wizards 11th straight loss 111-100

Boston’s lead grew to 30 points in the third quarter, but Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla kept Tatum on the court to allow him to reach a high for minutes in the four games he’s played in since his return from Achilles tendon surgery. He had been capped at 27 minutes in his previous three games.

Washington, which was coming off erasing a 17-point deficit to force overtime in a loss at Orlando on Thursday, chopped Boston’s lead to 12 in the fourth quarter. But the Celtics got a layup from Tatum and 3-pointer by Sam Hauser to help them close it out.

Tristan Vukcevic had 22 points to lead the Wizards.

Boston tried early to exploit the Wizards’ vulnerability in the paint and fed the ball to Queta, who scored eight of the Celtics’ first 10 points and finished with 22 in the first half. Luka Garza also took advantage, connecting on his first three shots and scoring six quick points. He finished with 15 points in 15 minutes.

Washington 7-footer Alex Sarr didn’t score until the 4:38 mark of the second quarter.

Boston finished with a 54-30 advantage in scoring in the paint.

Up next

Wizards: Host Golden State on Monday.

Celtics: Host Phoenix on Monday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba