Tatis makes spectacular leaping catch to rob Devers of a home run

Sears pointed and smiled at Tatis.

Tatis then hit a leadoff double and scored on Ryan O'Hearn's two-out single.

Devers hit one of the Giants' three home runs in the first inning Monday night in a 4-3 victory.

It was the latest home run robbery for Tatis, who took a two-run shot away from Mark Vientos of the New York Mets on July 28.

“It’s absolutely huge,” manager Mike Shildt said. "You’re talking about right off the (get-go) again. … He makes so many great plays, it’s like routine greatness. That was just pure greatness. There’s a lot of good players in this league, but if you put his body of work together and he’s not the Platinum/Gold Glove winner, then I want a recount.”

Tatis began his career as a shortstop and was an All-Star in 2021. After missing the 2022 season with injuries and a PED suspension, he was moved to right field in 2023 and won both the NL Gold Glove Award and the Platinum Glove Award.

