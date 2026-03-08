Tarik Skubal rethinks World Baseball Classic plan after an emotional US start

“I didn’t expect these types of emotions to run through my brain or my thoughts to differ,” Skubal told reporters. “I was pretty committed to making a start and getting back to camp. Things have changed, obviously. That’s why I’m going to have some conversations and try to figure out a plan for me. But yeah, I don’t know either way.”

Skubal, who has won the last two AL Cy Young Awards, said he was talking to his agent, Scott Boras, and the Tigers about the situation. But the left-hander, who can become a free agent after this season and is expected to command a huge contract next winter, added he was “not in the right headspace to make a decision right now.”

Last month, Skubal said he would make only one WBC start regardless of how far Team USA advances because he wanted to remain on a regular spring training regimen and ramp up for opening day mostly with the Tigers.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday in Florida that he talked with Skubal briefly on Saturday night.

“I don’t think anything’s been determined,” Hinch said, according to MLB.com. “I think he’s incredibly emotional about the experience. It’s a difficult time that weighs heavily on players because they want to do it all.”

Hinch said they planned to have more conversations about it soon.

“We agreed to talk again as things settled down a little bit and he got a good night’s sleep,” Hinch said. “He’ll wake up and get a good work day in today.”

Skubal added the situation has created “one of the tougher decisions I’ve made in my career so far.”

He also expressed appreciation for the U.S. team supporting whatever he chooses to do.

“They’ve been extremely supportive of everything,” Skubal said. “They totally get what’s going on with my situation — it’s unique. I’ve had these discussions with people, and most of it is, they’re extremely supportive of me being here in the first place. And I’ve got a ton of respect for that. But it’s just hard. When you get in these environments, and you get this team, it’s hard to walk away from that.”

Skubal gave up a home run to Nate Eaton on his first pitch Saturday night but allowed just one single after that while striking out five in three innings. The U.S. improved to 2-0 with the win and faces Mexico on Monday night with reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes on the mound.

