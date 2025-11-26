Taiwan announces special budget of $40 billion for arms purchases to bolster defense

Currently, Taiwan has budgeted an increase in its defense budget to 3.3% for 2026, allocating $949.5 billion New Taiwan Dollars ($31.18 billion).

Lai had previewed the announcement in an op-ed for the Washington Post on Wednesday, saying the special budget would be used to purchase arms from the U.S.

Wellington Koo, Taiwan's minister of national defense, said Wednesday the $40 billion is an upper limit for the special budget and that it will be used to buy precision-strike missiles and toward the joint development and procurement between Taiwan and the U.S. of equipment and systems.