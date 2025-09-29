Swiatek wins 400th career match at China Open. Alcaraz reaches Japan final

“I’m sorry for Camila because she’s always giving 100%,” Swiatek said. “But overall, like besides that, I feel like I played good in the first set and really used my game to push Camila.”

Top-seeded Swiatek, who won last week’s Korea Open in Seoul, next plays American Emma Navarro. Navarro was leading Lois Boisson 6-2, 1-0 when the French player retired from their match.

Fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula saved three match points before knocking out Emma Raducanu 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-0. Pegula improved her record against the Briton to 3-1.

In other third-round matches, fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-1 and Marta Kostyuk beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 6-2.

In the men's tournament, top-seeded Jannik Sinner cruised into the semifinals after defeating Fabian Marozsan 6-1, 7-5.

The Italian next plays third-seeded Alex de Minaur, who advanced by walkover after his opponent Jakub Mensik retired injured while trailing 4-1 in the first set.

Daniil Medvedev defeated second-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3 and reached his 60th career semifinal, and first since June. Medvedev's second win this year against Zverev are his only top-10 wins of 2025. He's won his last against Zverev.

Alcaraz to face Fritz

In Tokyo, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz came from a set down to beat fourth-seeded Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Japan Open semifinals for his personal best 66th victory in a season.

“I had a lot of chances in the first set,” Alcaraz said. “I had four break points if I’m not wrong. I just tried to be more positive than the first set."

With the victory, Alcaraz set up a final on Tuesday against second-seeded Taylor Fritz who hit 13 aces in eliminating fellow American Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-3.

Last week, Fritz beat Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 at the Laver Cup.

