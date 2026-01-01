Sweden beats US 6-3 in world junior hockey group finale

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Lucas Pettersson and Eddie Genborg each scored twice and Sweden beat the United States 6-3 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey championship to complete group play unbeaten.

Casper Juustovaara opened the scoring in the first period on a deflection, and the Swedes led 5-1 in the second period in the Group A finale. Ivar Stenberg scored in the third, and Love Harenstam backstopped the victory in goal.