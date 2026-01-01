Sweden beats US 6-3 in world junior hockey group finale

Lucas Pettersson and Eddie Genborg each scored twice and Sweden beat the United States 6-3 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey championship to complete group play unbeaten
Team Czechia celebrates after defeating Latvia in IIHF World Junior Championship hockey action in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Sports
31 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Lucas Pettersson and Eddie Genborg each scored twice and Sweden beat the United States 6-3 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey championship to complete group play unbeaten.

Casper Juustovaara opened the scoring in the first period on a deflection, and the Swedes led 5-1 in the second period in the Group A finale. Ivar Stenberg scored in the third, and Love Harenstam backstopped the victory in goal.

Chase Reid, Will Zellers and Teddy Stiga scored for the United States. The Americans lost for the first time in four games in the tournament.

Sweden will face Latvia in the quarterfinals, while the second-place American awaited the result of the Group B finale between Canada and Finland.

Earlier, Switzerland beat Slovakia 3-2 to finish third in Group A, and Chechia topped Latvia 4-2 in Group B for its third straight win since an opening loss to Canada.

