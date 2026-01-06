Sweden beats Czechia 4-2 for its 3rd world junior hockey title

Casper Juustovaara and Viktor Eklund scored first-period goals and Sweden won its third world junior hockey title, beating Czechia 4-2 on Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota, in the first all-European final since 2016
Sweden's Ivar Stenberg (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game against Czechia, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sweden's Ivar Stenberg (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game against Czechia, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Sports
Updated 39 minutes ago
X

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Casper Juustovaara and Viktor Eklund scored first-period goals and Sweden won its third world junior hockey title, beating Czechia 4-2 on Monday night in the first all-European final since 2016.

Sweden also won in 1981 and 2012. Czechia won its lone titles in 2000 and 2001.

Sascha Boumedienne gave Sweden a 3-0 lead at 3:47 of the third.

Adam Jiricek and Matej Kubiesa scored for Czechia, with Kubiesa striking with 24 seconds left. Ivar Stenberg capped the scoring with an empty-netter with eight seconds left.

In the third-place game, Sam O'Reilly scored twice, Gavin McKenna and Michael Hage each had four points to help Canada beat Finland 6-3.

McKenna had a goal and three assists, and Hage had four assists. Zayne Parekh had a goal and an assist to break the Canadian record for points by a defenseman with 13 on six goals and seven assists. Alex Pietrangelo had 12 in 2010.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

In Other News
1
Clark County approves $230M annual budget
2
1 in custody after Secret Service, local police investigate at Vice...
3
$5M tax credit awarded to historic Springfield project
4
Springfield’s Myers Market under new management, to launch new menus...
5
Clark County Jail’s addiction treatment gets financial boost from state...