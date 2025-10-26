Suspects arrested over the theft of crown jewels from Paris' Louvre museum

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor said on Sunday that a number of suspects have been arrested over the theft of crown jewels from Paris’ Louvre museum.
The prosecutor said that investigators made the arrests on Saturday evening, adding that one of the men taken into custody was preparing to leave the country from Roissy Airport.
