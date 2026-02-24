Suspect and 4 others are dead after stabbing near Tacoma, Washington, authorities say

While en route, additional reports came in that the man was stabbing people outside the home, the sheriff's office said. The first deputy arrived within about three minutes and shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Shelbie Boyd, a spokesperson for the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.

Three of the stabbing victims were dead at the scene and another died while being taken to a hospital.

The stabbings occurred in a cul-de-sac on the Key Peninsula, northwest of Tacoma.