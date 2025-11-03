Sunderland moves into fourth place after home draw with Everton

Sunderland was looking to win three successive top-flight wins for the first time in a decade but went behind after 15 minutes thanks to a solo effort from Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye.

The Senegal international gathered the ball on the right touchline around 40 meters from goal and dribbled and muscled his way past four defenders before striking a lovely left-foot shot past a static keeper.

Jack Grealish hit the post midway through the first half as Everton started to dominate and Thierno Barry sliced over the top from close in a few minutes later.

But Sunderland got back into the match immediately after the restart.

Captain Granit Xhaka’s shot from outside the box took a deflection that gave Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal no chance.

The Black Cats were on top for most of the second period but could not get the goal that would have taken it above Manchester City and into second place.

Its next game is a mouth-watering home tie against leader Arsenal on Saturday.

Everton, which was in 14th place and without a win in three games, takes on Fulham, the team below it, the same day.

