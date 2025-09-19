Sudden heavy rain in Southern California unleashes mudslides, 2-year-old drowns in floodwaters

No one was hurt, and no one is reported missing, Christopher Prater, a public information officer for the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, said Friday.

Elsewhere in San Bernardino County, a 2-year-old boy drowned after his family’s vehicle was swept off the road by floodwaters Thursday night in Barstow, according to a statement from the city. The boy’s father was separated from his son as they were both swept away by the water, and he was later rescued, according to officials. The boy's body was found Friday.

The mudslides affected the tiny mountain communities of Forest Falls, Oak Glen and Potato Canyon, the county’s fire protection district said in a statement. One home in Forest Falls had giant tree trunks flung in its yard and piled so high they reached the roof.

Forest Falls was walloped by mudslides three years ago. That was just two years after wildfires ripped through the area, leaving burn scars, or areas where there is little vegetation to hold the soil.

Intense rains pounded the area for more than an hour Thursday afternoon as remnants of Tropical Storm Mario reached the mountainous region, the National Weather Service said.

Kael Steel told KNBC-TV he was driving down the mountain from Big Bear to head to an amusement park when the rain started pounding.

“Suddenly we started seeing rocks and stuff coming down the side of the mountain,” he said.

Steel said cars were turning around telling him the road was blocked. So he headed back up the mountain, but was blocked again. He turned around once more and said the road he had crossed 30 seconds earlier had been wiped away.

“There's no road there anymore,” he said.

The route was still closed as of Friday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities planned to assess the hillside areas impacted by the slides to determine the extent of the damage.

“The community obviously has been impacted fairly significantly,” Prater said. “How bad, we don’t know yet.”

With the possibility of more storms forecast for Friday, San Bernardino County fire officials asked residents to stay alert, and an evacuation warning was in effect for mountain communities already impacted by Thursday’s storm. By Friday evening, the evacuation warning had been lifted, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's office said in a post on the social platform X.

Forest Falls saw 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) of rain fall in an hour, and another half inch (1.3 centimeters) after that — far more than the arid Southern California region usually sees, said Kyle Wheeler, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in San Diego.

The rain also fell much faster, Wheeler said, adding that the rainfall rates for summer thunderstorms in the region are more typically about a half inch (1.3 centimeters) per hour.

“They got almost two inches of rain in a two-hour time period,” Wheeler said. “The fact that it happened in such a flood-prone location is just an unfortunate event.”

Taxin reported from Santa Ana. Associated Press writer Hallie Golden in Seattle contributed to this report.