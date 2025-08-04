Storm Floris batters Scotland with 90 mph winds, disrupts travel and festivals

Network Rail Scotland said wind gusts of up to 90 mph (145kph) had brought down trees across lines and damaged overhead wires. More than 22,000 properties were without electricity, operator Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said.

After reports of mobile homes being blown over on the Isle of Skye off Scotland’s northwest coast, police Scotland said that “anyone with campervans should remain parked in sheltered areas until the wind speed reduces.”

The wind and heavy rain hit at the busiest time of year for tourism, with hundreds of thousands of people flocking to the Edinburgh Fringe and other arts festivals. The Edinburgh Military Tattoo, one of the city’s biggest tourist draws, cancelled Monday’s scheduled outdoor performance by massed ranks of bagpipers and drummers at Edinburgh Castle.

Train companies canceled services across much of Scotland and some ferry crossings were also scrapped. Floris, named by weather authorities, also hit parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and northern England, the Met Office said.

Scottish government minister Angela Constance urged people to be careful if traveling and “consider this a winter journey as opposed to a summer journey."

“Please make sure you’ve got warm clothes, food, water, plenty of fuel and that your mobile phone is charged up,” she said.

Train operator ScotRail urged “anyone with garden equipment, such as tents, trampolines or furniture, to secure items so that they don’t blow onto the tracks and interfere with lineside equipment.”