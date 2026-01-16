Stocks waver on Wall Street and remain near records

Stocks are wavering on Wall Street as the first week of corporate earnings season closes out with markets trading near record levels
By DAMIAN J. TROISE – AP Business Writer
Updated 37 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wavered in morning trading on Wall Street Friday as the first week of corporate earnings season closes out with markets trading near record levels.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83 points, or 0.2%, as of 10:07 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

Technology stocks were doing the heavy lifting for the broader market. Most stocks within the S&P 500 were losing ground, but several big technology stocks made strong gains and countered losses elsewhere.

Nvidia rose 1.3% and Broadcom rose 1.8%. They are among several Big Tech companies with outsized valuations that often push the market higher or lower.

A handful of regional U.S. banks reported their earnings following mixed reports from their larger peers. Pittsburgh’s PNC jumped 3.8% after it beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter targets, but Regions Financial fell 2.9% after reporting results that missed forecasts.

Outside of the banking sector, transport company J.B. Hunt Transport Services fell 1.5% after reporting mixed quarterly financial results.

Crude oil prices rose after dropping sharply on Thursday. The price of U.S. crude oil rose 1% to $59.76 and the price of Brent crude, the international standard, rose 1% to $64.39.

Treasury yields moved higher in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.19% from 4.17% late Thursday.

European markets fell, and markets in Asia were mixed. Taiwan's benchmark index rose 1.9% after its government signed a trade deal with the U.S. China, which claims the self-governed island as its own territory, protested the agreement.

